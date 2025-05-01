I was driving yesterday when I noticed this sign, wonderfully transformed by someone who would obviously be fined if caught in the act of adding text to the road sign. I simply couldn’t keep on driving past it. I parked carefully on the side of the road and took a photo of it, while the line of drivers in their cars looked at me as if I was crazy.

God talks to us in the most unconventional ways, and I think He was talking to me clearly at that moment. I have no doubt. He knows I’m overstretched. He knows I must focus my attention on the next challenges ahead in the coming weeks: concentrate on certain relevant issues, start a new career path, travel again, and face the unknown with certainty and aplomb.

I also got inspired by the figures of a fellow Substacker who just shared recently her development in Substack. As she explained, her figures speak by themselves:

Growth by the numbers

When did you first post on Substack? January 6, 2025

How many total subscribers do you have? Just over 1,800

How many paid? 32

I started ForeignLocal in April 2024, exactly a year ago. As of today, I have managed to attract 983 subscribers, of which 11 are paid subscribers. They are all heroes to me, as they helped emotionally and financially to keep ForeignLocal rolling, but obviously, 11 paid subscribers after 12 months is not enough. There’s somehow a clear message there. I get it. Perhaps this is as far as ForeignLocal can get for now.

I have talked about the world, about my love for Western culture, about my love for America and my deep care towards Israel. I have tried to celebrate the notes and posts of others, and I have certainly made good friends across the US and across the oceans. I have been shocked by some, impressed by others, and deeply touched by a few. I have enjoyed reading about so many fellow Substackers’ lives and experiences, and God knows I have laughed aplenty as well with others, while I have even cried writing one post.

To my 11 paid subscribers: thank you wholeheartedly. To all of you, who have gotten to share with me so much in these 12 months, who have graced my posts and notes with questions, comments or attacks, I say “thank you”, “merci”, “hvala”, “kiitos”, “spasiba”, “gracias”, “toda”.

I’m taking a break. I have several things to solve now before I can return to you to share thoughts about the world, love, war, happiness, humanity, good and evil.

STOP! Smell the roses, look at the blooming flowers, hold your loved one (or his/her memory) by the hand and enjoy a pleasant walk. God bless you all. We’ll hear from each other again. Hasta la vista, baby!