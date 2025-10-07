“In the Jewish people’s epic journey from antiquity, in our odyssey through the tempest and upheavals of modern times, that ancient promise has always been kept and it will hold true for all time. To borrow a great poet’s phrase: Israel will not go gently into that good night. We will never need to rage against the dying of the light because the torch of Israel will forever shine bright.” - PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UN General Assembly speech 09/27/2024.

This Monday morning is October 7th, 2025. A whole second year has passed…

Clockwise: Good morning, New Zealand! Good morning, Australia! Good morning, Israel! Good morning, America!

I really hope your coffee is making you feel now like life is worth facing again today, although with a mix of feelings that is only understandable. We owe it to those who aren’t with us anymore after this year of fight and trials, to keep our heads up, after we’ve realized so much about both our enemies and our “friends”, about the heroes and the cowards, and the traitors amongst us.

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ with hope and confidence. The quote I bring you today is part of the amazing speech Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave at the UN General Assembly hall on September 27th, 2024. A speech that resounded around the world. A speech that I’m sure shall be revisited in the future, much to the despair of the enemies of Israel and the US, all part of the evil Global coalition of Socialists, Islamists and Antisemites trying to destroy the West as a whole, and each one of our nation states one by one.

Today’s post is really especial to me because it brings together a few of the most important Substack connections I have developed through the last 5 months since I joined this amazing network, on a subject that has been key since the terrorist monsters attacked Israel exactly a year ago, while large portions of the world and the West stayed silent or sided with the genocidal terrorists.

With the Substackers whose contributions I bring today to ForeignLocal, I developed a special international bond because we stood up for freedom, for our Western values, for our own nations and Israel, for democracy and human rights… precisely everything opposed by those attacking us all mercilessly.

Today, I am honored to bring here to ForeignLocal such contributions by leading voices of reason Kelli in Australia, Karen Hunt aka NH Mezek in the US, Reuben Salsa in New Zealand, and Christopher Messina in the US. They loved the idea to join me here to kickstart this week together following the famous ForeignLocal formula, while honoring Israel and the Jewish people, whose fight for the defense of their country and their Jewish culture is also the fight for the defense of our shared Western culture and the origins of Christianity too, for which we can only be extremely thankful.

Following our formula, each Monday I share with you here at ForeignLocal three previously published posts. But this Monday, October 7th, 2024, we are slightly changing the formula. Instead of two posts from other Substack authors and a third one from my own previous posts, I have invited for the occasion Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek, Reuben Salsa and Christopher Messina to send me one especial post -already published earlier- that encapsulates in a way their views since October 7th, 2023.

This Monday morning thus, I have the honor to bring you here the following posts from these Substack warriors who have done a heroic work to show the dramatic truth to many readers who otherwise would have been offered just the manipulative version spewed by those who hate the West:

There is one more post that I feel should be added here today, by our Eve Barlow. I hope she’ll enjoy seeing it here today.

The meme I bring you today is really sad but essential to understand how broken our international system is, hijacked by the bloodthirsty Global coalition of Socialists-Islamists-Antisemites. Their goal is clearly to destroy the Western world, of which Israel is irrefutably an essential part… Our enemies have been working intensely since 2021 to destabilize both the US, Israel, and Europe too. Taking over our international organizations is yet another key part of the strategy they have devised to make our whole Western system collapse.

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you also a photo taken by me during the past week, or sometime before. But this week’s one is not a photo taken by me, but by fellow Substack warrior Kelli in Australia. Since October 7th, 2023, she has been an amazing supporter of the truth, of Israel and the Jewish people, precisely at a time when they felt abandoned and betrayed by most in the West. Like Eve Barlow, Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek, Reuben Salsa, Christopher Messina and (humbly) myself, Kelli has been a leading voice in Substack, putting herself on the line, defending the Judeo-Christian values that define our Western culture, defending the State of Israel’s right to defend itself and defending the Jewish people.

I’m deeply thankful and proud that she accepted to have this photo, taken by her, as part of this commemorative post in ForeignLocal today:

The photo shows Kelli’s son Henry at the Melbourne Holocaust Museum, holding a card onto which his name is shown with light, among the many other names of Holocaust victims… linking with the many other names of October 7th victims, the many other names of IDF, Police, Emergency Services personnel killed in action, and the many other names of Israeli civilians murdered since that day by the senseless, endless genocidal terrorist attacks against their country and their people. Kelli felt that there was no better way for Henry to understand the immensity of this tragedy than to go and visit the Melbourne Holocaust Museum together.

We’re proud of you, Kelli, and thanks wholeheartedly for sharing today with us that touching image of such a moment with your son, linking with Israel and the Jewish people.

This is the seventh week we start together with the ForeignLocal formula, precisely on October 7th. I promised you nearly two months ago that each Monday morning, I would prepare for you a photo with a quote of somebody worthy of our attention + a brief intro to the week from moi + 3 previously published posts that you may have missed + a selected meme + a photo taken by myself + a farewell picture of the same relevant figure I started my Monday morning post with. This time we adapted the elements to welcome this amazing intercontinental cooperation, which I’m truly proud to host today.

God bless.

This photo shows IDF Sergeant First Class (res.) Shay Uriel Pizem, 23, a tank commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s Ninth Battalion from Ein HaNatziv. He was killed in action on December 15, 2023, while battling Hamas terrorists in southern Gaza. His baby son Yarden had been born just two weeks before he died in combat. Yarden symbolizes Israel and the future now. A solid future of joy, pride, resilience and strength. Israel shall not forget, nor falter, nor surrender. (Both photos: TOI).

And we shan’t forget either that the IDF braves who fight for Israel are also fighting for us all, for our countries, our Western values and freedoms, against the bloodthirsty terrorists who threaten us all too. Am Yisrael Chai!