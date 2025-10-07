ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
1d

I'll add another link to demonstrate the extraordinary resilience and spirit of the Israeli people: an Israeli tank soldier serving in Gaza who used his spare time there to write his Ph.D. thesis proposal "exploring the interaction between light waves and sound waves on a nanometer silicon device".

https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/real-estate/article-811181

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Al Ballesteros
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture