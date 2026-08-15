You all remember that something extraordinary happened recently in Spain.

Tens of thousands of military-age men surged from Morocco into the Spanish city of Ceuta.

Around 72,000-80,000 reportedly crossed in one day.

People died. Spaniards in Ceuta and Melilla were terrified—understandably so.

The Socialist government in Spain didn’t move a finger.

Europe was shocked. America too.

Thousands of Moroccan males remained behind.

Spain’s territorial integrity was challenged on a scale almost unimaginable inside today’s NATO and EU.

Allied institutions remained quiet—Madrid apparently asked them to.

Italy reacted particularly strongly.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s government suspended Schengen free movement with Spain, restoring controls because Rome feared that the consequences of the Ceuta crisis could spill into Italy.

Madrid was furious—not with Rabat. With Rome.

Spain described Italy’s actions as “unfair,” “discriminatory” and contrary to European interests.

Then came the warning.

Unless Italy removed the controls, Spain threatened “proportional measures” in retaliation.

Think about that.

What’s any government’s priority if not defending its territory and citizens?

After tens of thousands of military-age men crossed from Morocco into Spain, Madrid found somebody to threaten.

Italy.

Apparently, Spain’s Socialist government can still defend its “interests and dignity” forcefully.

Just not necessarily against the invaders in Ceuta.

And while this extraordinary situation unfolds on Spain’s southern frontier, something else is happening thousands of miles away.

Spain currently has fighters deployed in Romania as part of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing mission.

This week, Spanish F-18s scrambled after Romanian radar detected an unidentified drone near Ukraine. The aircraft subsequently entered Romanian airspace for approximately twelve minutes.

Any aggression against NATO territory must be deterred.

But look at the extraordinary contrast.

A drone enters Romanian airspace?

Spanish F-18s scramble.

Italy introduces border controls following an unprecedented migration crisis originating across Spain’s Moroccan frontier?

Madrid threatens Italy.

Tens of thousands of military-age men surge into Spanish Ceuta from Morocco?

Silence suddenly becomes acceptable for Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez.

Some asked: Why hasn’t NATO reacted immediately?

NATO’s Washington Treaty was written with geographical limitations. Article 6 refers principally to Allied territory in Europe and North America, Turkey and certain islands in the North Atlantic.

Ceuta and Melilla are in Africa.

Their precise protection under Article 5 has consequently remained an uncomfortable question for decades.

Then why hasn’t Spain forced the question? After all it joined NATO in 1982.

Article 4 allows NATO members to request consultations whenever their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

But Madrid didn’t demand that NATO confront what happened in Ceuta.

Something here smells fishy—for Spaniards mainly.

On August 12th, NATO Allies met in the North Atlantic Council to discuss recent airspace violations in Poland and Romania and drone incidents.

They expressed solidarity with the affected Allies.

Where was Ceuta?

The priorities of Spain’s Socialist government are astonishing.

The Spanish government discovered its red line after Ceuta.

Apparently, it runs through Italy.

Anyone tests Romanian airspace?

Spanish F-18s scramble.

Italy protects its borders after Ceuta?

Madrid threatens countermeasures.

Morocco allows an unprecedented human wave to reach Spanish territory?

Spain doesn’t warn Morocco.

Spain warns Italy.

Does it make sense to you?

Socialist Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez thinking about climate change and other urgent priorities…

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