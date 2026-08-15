ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
11h

Spains behavior of attacking Italy rather than Morocco for the "migrant" young male invasion of its sovereign territory, reinforces the socialist/communist/globalist agenda.

Europe has adopted the mass migration/replacement strategy which the entire west, including the democrat party and Rinos in the US, have foolishly embraced.

It is an anti legacy population, anti national sovereignty policy which is accepted by the very targeted populations who have been indoctrinated into the mantra of "tolerance, acceptance, diversity, inclusion, equity" and other academic/social science bullshit euphemisms that simply lead to the phenomena of suicidal empathy and self destructive behaviors.

The mass migration has now inserted a critical mass of 3rd world invaders in native countries who have become a powerful political and extortive force, lowering indigenous wages, stressing tax funded welfare benefits and medical care and increasing the costs and availability of housing by providing them subsidies unavailable to legacy citizens. The extortive thereat of invader violence keeps corrupt politicians from taking deportation action.

So who benefits from this replacement strategy that imperils legacy populations and national sovereignty?

The global governance ideologues see this as the vector to destroy nation states and usher in the global, collectivist nirvana they envision. (communism) The global rich take advantage of cheap labor from the imported "slave labor' and politicians who promote the invasion benefit from a degree of loyalty and votes from the groups they "purchased" using legacy citizen tax payer money.

And who gets screwed -we do and they know we are too feeble, docile, complacent and compliant to do a damn thing about it.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
9h

Never expect a politician to not be a hypocrite.

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