Left: US Navy Captain John Young. He enjoyed the longest career of any astronaut, becoming the first person to fly six space missions (with seven launches, counting his lunar liftoff) over the course of 42 years of active NASA service. He was the only person to have piloted, and been commander of, four different classes of spacecraft: Gemini, the Apollo Command/Service Module, the Apollo Lunar Module, and the Space Shuttle.

Right: Lieutenant Colonel Virgil Ivan “Gus” Grissom, Command Pilot of Gemini 3. He was killed in January 1967 along with fellow astronauts Ed White and Roger Chaffee during a pre-launch test for the Apollo 1 mission at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (then known as Cape Kennedy), Florida. May our heroes rest in peace…

John Young, NASA’s longest-serving astronaut, who walked on the moon and flew on the first Gemini and space shuttle missions, died in January 2018 at the age of 87. The first person to fly six times into space -seven, if you count his launch off of the moon in 1972- and the only astronaut to command four different types of spacecraft, Captain Young died following complications from pneumonia.

Selected alongside Neil Armstrong and Jim Lovell with NASA’s second group of astronauts in 1962, space exploration pioneer John Young flew two Gemini missions, two Apollo missions and two space shuttle missions. He was one of only three astronauts to launch to the moon twice and was the ninth person to step foot on the lunar surface.

In total, Captain Young logged 34 days, 19 hours and 39 minutes flying in space, including 20 hours and 14 minutes walking on the moon. Certainly a record to praise, admire and applaud.

But John Young bit another record that true lovers of corned beef like me could not leave without praise: he was the first astronaut ever to smuggle a corned beef sandwich into space! Yes, you read it well! A corned Beef sandwich! In space!

As reported at collectSPACE.com, just about two hours into the flight of Gemini 3, NASA’s first two-man space mission (exactly 60 years ago), pilot John Young reached into his spacesuit’s pocket and pulled out a surprise. “Where did that come from?” Virgil “Gus” Grissom, the NASA mission’s commander, asked his crew mate. “I brought it with me”, Young replied, somewhat matter-of-factly. “Let’s see how it tastes. Smells, doesn’t it?” What Young revealed was the world’s first -and possibly last corned beef sandwich to fly in space.

Although the sandwich event sounded like a joke, not everyone in Washington DC learning of it later would laugh. NASA had planned the Gemini missions in order to learn how to send astronauts to the moon. The program, which saw 10 crewed spaceflights between 1965 and 1966, featured America’s first spacewalk and the world’s first rendezvous and docking between spacecraft.

Gemini also evaluated the types of food astronauts would consume on increasingly-longer missions.

“It’s breaking up. I am going to stick it in my pocket”, said Grissom after taking a bite. “It was a thought, anyway... not a very good one”, Young replied, defeated. “Pretty good though, if it would just hold together”.

Crumbs were the concern. In the weightless environment of space, they could find their way behind electrical panels or fly into a crew member’s eye. NASA’s Gemini 3 press kit described how a gelatin layer was added to food items to avoid just such a problem. “The [bite size items] are coated to prevent crumbing”, the kit stated.

Of course, the contraband corned beef sandwich had no such outer layer, as Grissom was quick to discover. “I took a bite, but crumbs of rye bread started floating all around the cabin”, he later explained in an interview with LIFE Magazine soon after the mission.

The entire corned beef sandwich “taste test” lasted about 10 seconds out of the 4 hours and 52 minutes that Gemini 3 was in flight. The mission otherwise tested the capsule’s orbital maneuvering thrusters, setting a first for a crewed spacecraft.

“I must admit that as test pilots, John and I were not quite as fascinated by sea urchins and sandwiches as we were by the chance to carry out some real ‘firsts’ in space flight”, Grissom told LIFE, referencing the smuggled corned beef as well as an experiment to fertilize marine animal eggs. “We pulled off a couple of good maneuvers along those lines”.

Still, the news of the deli delivery in space fascinated the public in 1965... and caught the ire of Congress. “A couple of congressmen became upset, thinking that, by smuggling in the sandwich and eating part of it, Gus and I had ignored the actual space food that we were up there to evaluate, costing the country millions of dollars”, Young wrote in his 2012 memoirs, “Forever Young”, without actually specifying who were those two Congressmen…

The US House of Representatives’ appropriations committee convened a meeting to investigate the sandwich scandal. “My thought is that ... to have one of the astronauts slip a sandwich aboard the vehicle, frankly, is just a little bit disgusting”, Representative George Shipley (a Democrat from Illinois) said to NASA administrator James Webb and Robert Gilruth, director of the Manned Spacecraft Center (now Johnson Space Center) in Houston.

“We have taken steps ... to prevent recurrence of corned beef sandwiches in future flights”, NASA administrator for manned spaceflight George Mueller replied. True to his word, no unauthorized deli meats made it to orbit, or the moon, in the years that followed Gemini 3.

Bread however, did fly in the form of bite-size cubes (and the occasional loaf) and corned beef made it officially onto the menu in time for the first space shuttle flight in April 1981, a mission commanded by the very John Young.

For his part though, John Young felt the sandwich got far more attention than it deserved, at the cost of highlighting his and Grissom’s successful start to the Gemini program. “Gemini 3 was a truly excellent engineering test flight of the vehicle”, he wrote in 2012.

Besides, noted Captain Young, the smuggled sandwich “didn’t even have mustard on it. And no pickle”.

