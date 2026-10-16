ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
Oct 16

Palestine was a fantasy place that Yasser Arafat dreamed up.

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Mike Perceval's avatar
Mike Perceval
Oct 16

May it be so; may Israel take heed to, understand, and apply the truths that have been set forth in the Tanakh for millennia now:

Psalms 20:8-10 (Tanakh)

“8 They [call] on chariots, they [call] on horses, but we call on the name of the LORD our God.

9 They collapse and lie fallen,

but we rally and gather strength.

10 O LORD, grant victory!

May the King answer us when we call.”

Jeremiah 33:2-3 (Tanakh)

“2 Thus said the LORD who is planning it, the LORD who is shaping it to bring it about, Whose name is LORD: 3 Call to Me, and I will answer you, and I will tell you wondrous things, secrets you have not known.”

Jeremiah 6:16-17 (Tanakh)

“16 Thus said the LORD: Stand by the roads and consider, inquire about ancient paths: Which is the road to happiness? Travel it, and find tranquillity for yourselves.

But they said, “We will not.”

17 And I raised up watchmen for you:

“Hearken to the sound of the horn!"

But they said, “We will not.”

Zechariah 1:3-6 (Tanakh)

“3 Say to them further: Thus said the LORD of Hosts: Turn back to me—says the LORD of Hosts—and I will turn back to you—said the LORD of Hosts. 4 Do not be like your fathers! For when the earlier prophets called to them, “Thus said the LORD of Hosts: Come, turn back from your evil ways and your evil deeds, they did not obey or give heed to Me—declares the LORD. 5 Where are your fathers now? And did the prophets live forever? 6 But the warnings and the decrees with which I charged My servants the prophets overtook your fathers—did they not?—and in the end they had to admit, ‘The LORD has dealt with us according to our ways and our deeds, just as He purposed.'"

Am Israel Chai, to the glory of God!

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