1950 Map of the Middle East recently shared by fellow Substacker Tanto Minchiata

Look carefully at the 1950 map above.

It depicts the Middle East during a very particular period: after the creation of the State of Israel and the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, but before the Six-Day War of 1967.

The map of the region remained largely unchanged for nearly 19 years.

Israel already existed.

But Israel did not control Gaza—Egypt did.

Israel did not control Judea and Samaria—internationally known as the West Bank—or East Jerusalem—Jordan did.

Now look again.

Something is nowhere mentioned.

Palestine.

For nearly 19 years, the territories at the center of today’s demand for a Palestinian state were controlled by Arab states.

So why wasn’t an independent Palestinian state created then?

Gaza was under Egyptian control. Jordan formally annexed the West Bank in 1950.

Then came the crisis of 1967, the Six-Day War, and the map changed again.

But the question remains: why didn’t the Arabs proclaim a Palestinian state when they controlled the territory?

Because they didn’t believe in it and weren’t interested in it—in my opinion.

Yet Western Leftists talk about it as though it had once been a reality.

Israel has had to learn a lot throughout all this—especially about peaceful borders.

Borders are peaceful until they aren’t.

A maxim even Julius Caesar knew to be unquestionable.

History has repeatedly taught Israelis something else: the enemy doesn’t send prior notification before attacking.

On October 6th, 1973, Israel had ceasefire lines. The following day, Egyptian and Syrian forces launched their surprise attack on Yom Kippur.

On October 6th, 2023, the Gaza frontier was supposedly contained.

The following morning came October 7th.

Nobody sent Jerusalem a declaration of war first.

Afterward, everybody asked:

How could Israel possibly have been caught unprepared?

Now the IDF is answering that question.

Along Israel’s border with Jordan, it is bringing 45 long-disused military posts back into service. They were abandoned after the 1994 peace treaty with Amman, when Israel moved forces farther from the frontier.

The IDF isn’t saying Jordan is preparing to invade. Quite the opposite: Israeli officers describe it as a peaceful border. Their concern includes weapons, drones and threats coming from beyond Jordan.

But October 7th changed the meaning of preparedness.

A peace treaty is something Israel should value and protect.

But it should never be a substitute for soldiers, surveillance and fortified positions along Israel’s border.

Or along America’s borders—as the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open-border years showed us here too.

After October 7th, Israel was condemned for failing to anticipate an attack.

Now it is preparing another frontier precisely so October 7th cannot happen there.

What exactly is Israel supposed to do?

Wait until another peaceful border stops being peaceful?

No.

Israel doesn’t need to know where the next October 7th might come from.

It needs to make sure there cannot be another one.

Every country must secure its borders.

Without secure borders, there’s no country.

And borders are always peaceful—until they aren’t.

Remember Ceuta?

Go IDF! Am Yisrael Chai!

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