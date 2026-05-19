Socialist “leaders” are in love with each other as they celebrate the interconnected Western decline generated by their policies. If we could send them all to honeymoon together forever in Communist China…

The European Union was sold as a project of prosperity, discipline, transparency, and shared growth.

Increasingly, many Europeans are starting to suspect it has become something else entirely:

A giant redistribution machine where productive countries finance the structural failures of others—while Socialist elites hide the real numbers until the system begins breaking apart.

The latest scandal emerging from Socialist PM Sanchez’s Spain is a perfect example.

Spain’s Court of Auditors revealed that the Socialist-Communist government of Pedro Sanchez used nearly €2.4 billion in leftover EU Recovery and Resilience funds to cover pension system shortfalls and minimum pension supplements.

In other words: money presented to Europeans as extraordinary recovery and modernization funding was redirected to plug holes in Spain’s increasingly unsustainable pension structure—and to secure votes for the Socialist-Communist coalition in power in Madrid.

The reaction in Germany was immediate.

German officials and taxpayer groups called the practice “absolutely unacceptable.” Politicians from Alternative for Germany argued that German taxpayers are once again underwriting structural deficits elsewhere while Germany itself faces industrial decline, infrastructure deterioration, rising energy costs, and economic stagnation.

And the criticism goes beyond the money itself.

The deeper issue is trust.

Because if EU recovery funds can quietly become pension bailout mechanisms politically benefitting Leftists agendas, then why would European taxpayers continuing financing this anymore?

The scandal also reinforces another growing fear across Europe and beyond:

That modern Socialism no longer functions through sustainable economics, but through permanent financial transfers, accounting maneuvers, debt expansion, and political dependency.

Spain’s pension system increasingly survives through massive state transfers because contributions alone are no longer enough to sustain it. Meanwhile, PM Sanchez’s Socialist-Communist government continues operating without presenting full budgets to Parliament, creating even greater uncertainty around fiscal transparency and accountability.

This is not merely a Spanish problem.

It has become the modus operandi of Leftist governments and parties all over the West.

The entire EU project depends on confidence that rules apply equally, funds are traceable, and fiscal discipline still matters. Once citizens begin believing the system is simply moving money endlessly to cover structural failures and political promises, legitimacy starts collapsing.

And when legitimacy collapses, fragmentation follows.

That is why this scandal matters far beyond Spain.

Because many Europeans are increasingly asking a dangerous question:

Is the European Union still an economic partnership—

or has it become a financial life-support system for Socialist governments unwilling to reform themselves?

A question valid for Democrats in the US too…

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