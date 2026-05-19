ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Peter Samuel's avatar
Peter Samuel
12h

I did ask if Elon Musk could send 2 dozen to Mars on a one way trip ! He never responded back.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

Socialism has never worked and never will. I hope someday soon everyone will realize that. We've been a capitalist country for 250 years for a reason.

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