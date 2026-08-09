Flag of the Republic of Montenegro. The flag is the one of the preceding Kingdom of Montenegro, under the royal dynasty Petrovic-Njegos.

Brussels—population 1,264,392—is the capital of Belgium, NATO and the EU.

Context in international relations matters.

According to 2025 estimates, the populations of the following American cities were:

Boston, Massachusetts: 703,000.

Austin, Texas: 1,014,000.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1,567,280.

Los Angeles, California: 3,898,000.

New York City, New York: 8,467,000.

Keep those numbers in mind.

Now consider the Republic of Montenegro, a sovereign nation in South Eastern Europe.

The entire country has roughly 623,000 inhabitants.

That’s fewer people than Boston.

Yet Montenegro joined NATO in 2017—despite having no military capabilities to speak of—and may soon become the next member of the European Union.

On paper, that sounds like a remarkable success story.

In practice, the picture is far more complicated.

For roughly 25 years, Montenegrin politicians have promised reforms.

Judicial reforms.

Electoral reforms.

Constitutional reforms.

Anti-corruption reforms.

Institutional reforms of all types and flavors.

Yet many of those reforms somehow remain unfinished—despite the $millions invested in the process.

25 years is a remarkably long time to be “almost there.”

Especially for a country smaller than many American cities.

Nevertheless, Montenegro’s leaders continue speaking confidently about joining the European Union by 2028.

European officials regularly describe the country as the most advanced candidate among the Western Balkan states.

The optimism is impressive.

So is the contradiction.

The contrast becomes even more striking when one examines Montenegro’s international reputation.

The country possesses breathtaking mountains.

A beautiful Adriatic coastline.

Historic towns.

Excellent food.

Warm and hospitable people.

Yet it is also disproportionately associated with organized crime.

Few places illustrate this contradiction better than Barcelona, Spain.

Earlier this summer, while Pope Leo XIV was visiting the city, another episode unfolded in the long-running war between rival Montenegrin criminal clans.

Gunmen linked to opposing crime organizations once again turned the streets of Barcelona into a slaughterhouse.

The conflict has already left dozens dead across Europe.

The latest killing occurred in broad daylight, in one of Barcelona’s most affluent districts, surrounded by pedestrians, businesses, schools, and security cameras.

This was not taking place in some remote Balkan village.

It was occurring in the heart of Western Europe, with a visiting Pope and many thousands of police officers deployed everywhere.

Which raises an uncomfortable question.

What exactly is the European Union preparing to import?

A future member state?

Or a country that still struggles to establish the rule of law expected from existing members?

To be fair, Montenegro is not alone.

Many European countries face challenges involving corruption, organized crime, and political dysfunction.

But Montenegro’s case is unique because its political class simultaneously argues that reforms remain incomplete while insisting the country is fully prepared for membership.

Both claims cannot remain true forever.

At some point reforms are either completed or they are not.

The judiciary either functions independently or it does not.

The rule of law either prevails or it does not.

There is another uncomfortable question hiding behind all this.

If Montenegro still requires constitutional reforms, judicial reforms, electoral reforms, anti-corruption reforms, and broader institutional reforms after 25 years of effort, why do European officials continue presenting membership as just around the corner?

At what point does encouragement become self-deception?

And at what point does optimism become hypocrisy?

Montenegro has fewer inhabitants than Boston.

It joined NATO in 2017.

It may join the European Union by 2028.

Yet after a quarter of a century of promised reforms, politicians are still explaining why the reforms have not been completed.

For decades, Montenegro has been preparing to arrive.

The question is whether Europe is mistaking the journey for the destination.

Or whether both Brussels and Podgorica have become comfortable pretending that the destination has already been reached.

Are these the countries we want to remain allied to?

Really?

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic (center) poses with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the 2025 EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo: AA).

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