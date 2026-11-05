A few days ago, my friend Oram surprised me with a baseball cap.

Not just any baseball cap.

One from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

How do you like them apples?

It was a small gift from one of the smallest countries on Earth—and somehow that made me think about very big things.

Oram and I have valued our friendship for years now. He’s a gentleman of vast memory and experience, someone I learn from and someone I like to run things by. Sitting down with him for one of our occasional breakfasts is always a pleasure.

So the cap meant a lot.

But you know me.

Luxembourg. Small. Big. Airplanes.

My brain was already gone.

Luxembourg is tiny. Yet its political, financial and institutional weight is enormous. And it is something unique besides: the world’s only sovereign Grand Duchy.

Which also means that the United States has exactly one Grand Duchy among its NATO allies.

Not bad at all.

And then there is its Air Component.

Tiny Luxembourg owns an Airbus A400M Atlas—one of the largest and most capable military transport aircraft flying today. It operates from Belgium as part of a binational Belgian-Luxembourg airlift arrangement.

Think about the proportions.

One of Europe’s smallest countries.

One enormous military airplane.

And rather than concluding, We’re too small to do this, Luxembourg found another answer:

Let’s do it with an ally.

Sound familiar?

Last week, writing about The Shared Frigate, I imagined Romania, Czechia and Slovakia combining what each possesses to create a maritime capability none needs to build alone.

Luxembourg and Belgium demonstrate that the underlying principle isn’t fantasy.

Cooperation doesn’t necessarily diminish sovereignty.

Sometimes cooperation makes sovereignty capable of doing more.

Luxembourg has survived among vastly larger neighbors for centuries. Today it hosts important European institutions, punches far above its geographic size economically and contributes to NATO capabilities through precisely the kind of imaginative cooperation small Nations need.

All of that from a baseball cap.

Thanks wholeheartedly, Oram.

Size isn’t all indeed.

The A400M Atlas of the Luxembourgish Air Force. Luxembourg is called Letzebuerg in its national language: Luxembourgish. French and German are also official languages in this tiny, yet sophisticated constitutional monarchy in the very heart of Europe.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.