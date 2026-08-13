President Trump greets SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito in the Oval Office in 2019.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is staying.

And President Trump is delighted.

After months of speculation that the 76-year-old conservative Justice might retire while Republicans still control both the White House and Senate, Alito confirmed that he intends to serve another Supreme Court term.

Some conservative voices had urged him—and 78-year-old Justice Clarence Thomas—to consider retirement.

The calculation is obvious.

Retire now.

Let President Trump nominate a younger conservative.

Confirm that nominee with the Republican Senate.

Secure the seat for another generation.

Samuel Alito wasn’t interested.

“It’s not pleasant,” he said of the retirement pressure. “It’s like, what are those vultures doing up there? They are flying around.”

Orange Man’s reaction?

“Great news for our Country!”

“He is one of the Greatest of All Time. We are all lucky!”

Think about that.

President Trump could have looked at Justice Alito and seen an aging conservative occupying a seat he might lose the opportunity to fill after November.

Instead, when Justice Alito decided to stay...

President Trump celebrated him.

That immediately reminded me of SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer.

What happened to him wasn’t nearly as dignified—not at all.

Let me be clear.

I was never a Justice Breyer fan.

Far from it.

I profoundly disagreed with his jurisprudence.

Justice Breyer’s adaptive approach emphasized consequences and legislative purposes. He defended using foreign and international law as persuasive authority in appropriate constitutional cases. His views were antithetical to Justice Scalia’s.

And to me, it was Justice Antonin Scalia’s textualism what actually embodied the very raison d’etre of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Legislatures can change laws.

Governments can change policies.

Lower courts confront changing realities every day.

But somebody must protect the Constitution from becoming whatever today’s political majority wishes it said.

That’s what the SCOTUS exists for.

Yet Justice Stephen Breyer deserved a lot better—especially from his fellow Democrats.

By 2021, Dems had a problem.

Justice Breyer was 82.

President Biden controlled the White House.

Democrats barely controlled the Senate.

And everybody remembered the case of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She had resisted calls to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency, died in September 2020, and President Trump replaced her with Amy Coney Barrett.

Democrats weren’t going to risk that happening again.

The shameless campaign to get rid of Justice Breyer began.

One Leftist organization actually sent a billboard truck around the Supreme Court proclaiming:

“Breyer, Retire.”

Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) publicly called upon him to leave.

And Joe Biden?

He didn’t publicly demand Breyer’s retirement.

But he didn’t rally around him like Trump just rallied around Alito either.

Meanwhile, Biden had already made an extraordinary campaign promise: if given a Supreme Court vacancy, he would nominate a Black woman.

There you had it again: Democrats putting skin color over content of character.

President Biden wasn’t only in the White House illegitimately: he was a racist and a sexist. A hypocrite too.

I don’t believe for a minute that Justice Breyer’s eventual departure can be understood separately from that political calculation and the pressure Dems put on him to retire.

Democrats needed his seat.

They controlled the White House.

They controlled the Senate by the narrowest possible margin.

Radical Leftist activists were literally driving around DC demanding that he retire.

Biden had already announced the race and sex of the person he intended to nominate.

So Justice Breyer folded—he left.

Biden got his vacancy.

And Ketanji Brown Jackson—ironically, a former Breyer clerk—got his seat.

Americans are perfectly entitled to believe this was simply Justice Breyer’s entirely independent decision.

I don’t.

Jackson subsequently became the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

That historical distinction does not place her jurisprudence beyond criticism nevertheless.

Her opinions have drawn unusually sharp responses even from her fellow Justices. Justice Barrett, for example, recently characterized one Jackson argument as “extreme” and at odds with more than two centuries of precedent and the Constitution itself.

Whatever history ultimately decides about Justice Jackson, however, my point isn’t really about her.

It’s about Justice Breyer—or actually about how Dems shamelessly got rid of him.

A man can serve his country for decades.

He can reach the highest court in the land.

He can become one of the intellectual leaders of his political side.

And eventually his own people can begin looking at him not as a Justice...

But as a vacancy they desperately need.

Justice Alito found the perfect word.

Vultures.

Political vultures look at an aging Supreme Court Justice and see a seat.

A nomination.

A Senate vote.

Another thirty years of ideological influence over Americans.

Justice Alito looked at the vultures and stayed.

President Trump looked at Justice Alito staying and celebrated him.

Justice Breyer faced his own vultures.

He eventually was forced to leave.

And whatever one thinks of his jurisprudence, I still believe the way his own side helped usher him toward the door was deeply shameful.

Supreme Court Justices have life tenure for a reason.

They are supposed to leave when they decide their service is finished—not when political operatives decide their seat has become too valuable to risk.

Justice Alito just reminded Washington’s political class what judicial independence actually means.

This episode reminded us all—once again—of the unscrupulous ways of the Left.

No surprise how they got rid of braindead Joe in 2024.

I bet Stephen Breyer sat comfortable at home and laughed last.

President Biden walks to the podium beside SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer in the White House on January 27, 2022.

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