ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
1h

I think Jackson was "auto-penned" in, so can she be removed? She was probably not actually nominated by the president.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
2h

Good column FL. Dems are the masters of do as I say not as I do.

Alito has been a constant voice of reason

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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