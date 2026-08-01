This is the Left’s alternative to Orange Man. Nothing more—nothing less.

In the run up to the Midterms—

After so much Dem crap and absurdity,

Despite the constant abuse and belittling—

The siding with our enemies and

The undermining of our Republic,

In spite of their demented ‘No Kings’ rants—

And their embracement of illegality,

And because of their disregard for what

We The People voted for in the last

Three elections—

I proudly rewrite now here the British National Anthem

For our pleasure and honor,

While Orange Man restores the dreams

Of our Founding Fathers:

God save our gracious Trump!

Long live our noble Trump!

God save the Trump!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to rule over us,

God save the Trump.

‘No Kings’? Sure.

No Third World Communist dictators either.

Thanks always—Orange Man.

Semper Fidelis.

Amen.

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