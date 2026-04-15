There was a time when Spain showed up.

Not with statements.

Not with distance.

With actual military presence.

In 1990, during the Gulf War,

Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez made a decision.

Spain would participate.

Spanish naval assets were deployed.

Spanish air bases were opened to the United States.

It was not universally popular in a country that had had its last military naval engagement a century prior, during the 1898 Spanish-American War.

But it was clear.

Spain had chosen a side; it was a reliable NATO ally.

And then—

something unexpected happened.

Spanish Navy frigate Numancia in the Persian Gulf hosted a concert.

Front and center: explosive pop star Marta Sanchez,

performing one of her hit songs for the delighted Spanish sailors.

On a warship.

In a conflict zone.

It was unusual.

It was bold.

And it sent a message of its own.

Morale matters.

Presence matters.

Showing up matters.

Fast forward to today.

Another Sanchez leads Spain: a Socialist Prime Minister closer to the CCP than to the United States.

And the tone today in Spain is… very different.

Incoherent statements instead of military ships.

Improper distance instead of joint deployment.

And illogical positioning that often raises more questions than clarity.

Because in moments of crisis,

allies are not measured by what they say alone—

but by what they do.

Back then, Spain sent its Navy ships to blockade Iraq. Thousands of sailors and hundreds of military engineers.

And yes—

it even sent a hot blond pop singer in black leather shorts that left the Spanish sailors and public speechless for a moment that lives in history.

Spain back then was a reliable ally. Spain today is a confused nation that seems lost.

The 1990 Sanchez was far better than the 2026 one.

Wouldn’t you agree?

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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