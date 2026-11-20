Haitians celebrate President Bukele in the streets of Port-au-Prince, on November 17th, 2026.

Ten years ago, El Salvador was one of the most dangerous countries on Earth.

In 2015, after years under the left-wing FMLN government, its homicide rate reached an astonishing 106.8 murders per 100,000 inhabitants—the highest in the world.

Gangs controlled neighborhoods, extorted businesses, recruited children, and terrorized ordinary families.

Leftist analysts and politicians in the US didn’t have much to say about that reality.

Then came Nayib Bukele.

He became President on June 1st, 2019.

Seven years and five months later, El Salvador is almost unrecognizable.

The official homicide rate fell to 1.9 per 100,000 in 2024, among the lowest in the Western Hemisphere.

Even the International Monetary Fund acknowledges the country’s extraordinary security transformation.

And economic confidence is returning. Tourism and investment are growing, while the IMF forecasts 4.5% economic growth in 2026.

For years now, Leftists analysts in the US say Bukele flirts with fascism—of course.

Security and stability is fascist to them. Salvadorans disagree.

But now comes the truly remarkable part.

El Salvador is not only enjoying public safety at home, it is now exporting security.

To Haiti.

That Caribbean nation has been devastated by heavily armed criminal gangs, which control large areas of its capital, Port-au-Prince.

International efforts to restore order have struggled for years.

El Salvador joined the multinational security mission, initially providing aviation personnel for medical evacuations.

Then, in October 2026, Haitian gangs ambushed a vehicle carrying four Salvadoran military aviation technicians.

The men disappeared.

President Bukele’s response?

Not another international conference.

Not another committee.

Not another public statement of condemnation.

He ordered a massive military operation to find his men.

Within days, Salvadoran special forces arrived in Haiti.

By late October, approximately 2,000 Salvadoran troops had reportedly deployed, with numbers subsequently reaching around 2,500. Soon they’ll reportedly be 5,000.

Think about that.

A small Central American country of approximately 6.4 million people, once virtually hostage to criminal gangs, was now deploying thousands of soldiers overseas to confront other gangs.

Bukele warned the kidnappers that a much stronger response would follow unless his personnel were returned alive.

And his government began acting.

For decades, Western governments and international organizations have discussed Haiti’s catastrophe while its population has suffered kidnappings, killings, and displacement.

Now a country that many once associated exclusively with poverty and violence is demonstrating military initiative beyond its borders.

El Salvador hasn’t suddenly become a great military power.

Nor does deploying troops guarantee victory.

But military strength isn’t simply a matter of population, budgets, or sophisticated weapons.

It also requires leadership willing to make decisions and accept responsibility for them.

The four missing Salvadorans have not yet been confirmed rescued.

Their fate matters enormously.

But whatever happens next, Bukele has already demonstrated something that deserves the attention of much larger countries.

A small nation can act with the determination of a great power.

And sometimes, that’s what having ‘cohones’ means.

Tell that to the Spanish—doing nothing after dozens of thousands of invaders assaulted their country months ago. Tell it to the French, Germans, Belgians seeing their streets burnt and looted by gangs of barbarians waving foreign flags.

The world is upside down—and El Salvador is leading the way.

Eat that, Western Socialists.

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