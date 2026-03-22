ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Nikki Richard's avatar
Nikki Richard
2h

No offense but Mueller has always been a piece of garbage. A dirty federal prosecutor here in Boston. Put 4 innocent men away knowing they were innocent. He let two of them die in prison. And that’s the case we know about. I’m sure it’s not the only one. That’s why he accepted the Russian collusion case on Trump. He has no problem colluding to destroy a man’s life. Truthfully, I don’t think he was even coherent during the investigation. The dems didn’t care he filled a role.

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Res Publius's avatar
Res Publius
2h

He made his choice. I moved him into the same memory hole as Benedict Arnold and the Democratic Party leaders.

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