Yesterday, we learned of the passing of former FBI Director Robert Mueller. I feel a measure of sadness—not for his passing, but for how his legacy, once a model of integrity, was tarnished by later events.

In 2007, Mueller shook my hand and gifted me an FBI pin at the National Academy in Quantico. I wore it proudly often on my lapel from 2007 until 2019, when I took it off—and never wore it again. By then, I felt Mueller had failed to uphold the principles of honor and accountability he once reportedly exemplified, particularly in his handling of the Russia “collusion” investigation. While he was not FBI Director at the time of the events later scrutinized, Mueller should have seen the warning signs and highlighted the Bureau’s unacceptable shortcomings. But he didn’t do that. Oh, no.

Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report confirmed the failures. Durham found that the FBI should never have launched the Russia “collusion” investigation, given the scant evidence. He criticized the Bureau’s “serious lack of analytic rigor” and “cavalier attitude” toward accuracy. The Steele dossier—opposition research funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign—was “unvetted and unverified,” yet used to justify surveillance.

The FBI didn’t even dispute Durham’s findings, simply saying it had already taken action and added safeguards—effectively admitting the 2023 report’s conclusions were indeed accurate.

However, the 2017-2019 Mueller investigation intentionally clouded President Trump’s first term, allowed Democrats to delegitimize him, and showed how partisan institutional bias dangerously distorts justice.

That pin a once respected man handed me years ago, and that I once wore with pride, reminded me today that honor isn’t inherited—it is earned through principled, consistent action.

In a Constitutional Republic like ours, when institutional trust is broken, it is not easily repaired.

The ones who broke that trust are the same ones who supported an illegitimate administration that left our borders wide open from 2021 to 2025, who now reject Voter ID, and who openly side against American laws, values and freedoms aided by a radicalized mainstream media, while defending a surreal Marxist agenda that pretends that our government’s first duty isn’t to protect American citizens rather than illegal immigrants.

I pray we shall be strong enough to save our Nation from its enemies, both foreign and domestic. Robert S. Mueller, III sided with the latter.

PS: If you enjoy the ForeignLocal posts, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support means a lot and helps keep these stories coming. Thank you!