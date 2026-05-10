The Oresund dry docks in NATO ally Sweden.

A recent discussion in NeoCon magazine Defense News highlighted a familiar proposal.

To strengthen the US Navy’s future capabilities,

the United States should rely more on “allied” shipbuilding capacity.

On paper, it may sound efficient.

Expand production.

Share the burden.

Leverage existing infrastructure.

The argument points to partners such as

the Republic of Korea, Italy, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Again—it may sound reasonable.

Until you ask a more uncomfortable question.

Korea, OK. But the rest?

Because strategy is not built on theory.

It is built on recent experience.

And recent experience matters most.

Especially when it involves risk,

timing,

and national security.

Yet despite that,

some voices continue to advocate the same model:

More integration.

More reliance.

More shared dependency.

As if nothing had changed.

As if recent events had not tested those relationships.

That is the contradiction.

Because dependency is not neutral.

It is a choice.

And it has consequences.

Every dollar invested abroad

is a capability not built at home.

Every external dependency

is a future vulnerability.

And every assumption of reliability

is a risk—

if that reliability has not been consistently demonstrated.

That is why this matters.

Not because cooperation is wrong.

But because rewarding underperformance is not strategy.

It is inertia—much like DEI in foreign and security policy.

And inertia, in national security matters,

is rarely harmless.

The alternative is not isolation.

It is clarity.

Strengthen domestic capability.

Reduce unnecessary dependence.

And choose partnerships deliberately—

based on demonstrated alignment,

not inherited assumptions.

Because in the end,

capacity can be built.

But misplaced trust

is far harder to correct.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

BAE Systems Southeast Shipyards Jacksonville, Florida.

P.S. If you enjoy the my posts, ☕ buy ForeignLocal a coffee here. Or consider becoming a paid subscriber: that would be cool too. Thanks.

