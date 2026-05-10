ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Polemarchus's avatar
Polemarchus
7h

Much respect to the shipbuilders of Korea or any other reliable allied nations but shipyards and dry dock facilities have always been strategic military targets of highest priority against adversaries with more than a coastal defense fleet.

The skills and supply chain logistics underlying ship building must be maintained domestically and not outsourced even to the staunchest allies who may be easily targeted by a strategically capable enemy.

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5 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Dave's avatar
Dave
6h

I believe the saying goes like this "if you want something done right do it yourself".

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