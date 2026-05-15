Results or Rhetoric?
What Maine seemed to learn—and should not forget...
Republican Paul LePage governed Maine for eight years—from 2011 to 2019.
He was not polished.
He was not careful with his words.
He did not try to please everyone.
But he governed with a clear priority:
Get the state’s finances under control
and create conditions for growth.
During his tenure, budgets in the northern state were disciplined.
Taxes were reduced.
A sense of economic direction returned.
It wasn’t always comfortable.
But it was clear.
When he left office, the unpleasant Janet Mills and a unified Democrat government took control—of the Legislature, the constitutional offices, and the Supreme Court.
Eight years later, the contrast is difficult to ignore.
State spending has surged.
Crime, taxes and costs have skyrocketed.
Basic pressures—housing, energy, services—have intensified.
The hard-earned gains of the previous LePage period were shredded mercilessly.
Now, he is back—this time running for US Congress in Maine’s Second District.
And unsurprisingly—the reaction is familiar.
Criticism from the media.
Focus on tone.
Endless re-litigation of his style.
But voters are not being asked to choose a personality.
They are being asked to evaluate a record.
At a recent convention, LePage framed the issue in stark terms, arguing that policies that promise help often end up creating dependency instead of opportunity.
Whether one agrees with his language or not,
the underlying question remains:
What matters more—
how a leader speaks,
or what a leader delivers?
Empathy is important.
But empathy without results has consequences.
And those consequences are not theoretical.
They show up in the cost of living,
in the availability of housing,
in the ability of families to stay, live safe and build a future.
So the question is not abstract.
It is practical.
Is it better to elect representatives that may sound right—
or leaders that get results?
Because in the end,
states—the US as a whole—are not impacted by tone alone.
They are impacted by outcomes.
Americans better keep that in mind when they vote in November.
If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.
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I think COVID proved beyond doubt that Americans are gullible, complacent and compliant. The majority of Americans fell for the government/media hype to take a shot of poison, hunker down in your home, wear worthless masks, stay six feet away from another human being and be forced to abandoned family in hospitals because they were told to do so or the government would arrest you, force your employer to fire you and stir up the we/they marxist "class warfare" of vaxxers vs non vaxxers. And to top it off the democrat state governments used the scam to steal an election with mail in ballots and no body goes to jail for treason because the media covered it up.
And the worst part of all is that the average normie apparently learned nothing from the liberty stealing event and still nod like mindless boob tube bobbleheads when the media fabricates their leftest narratives to control their thought and their behavior. As a culture America has lost its ability to think critically, go beyond the CNN chirons to research reality and question the government/media fabricated reality.
Media think themselves the "king maker" in America who generally support democrat leftist people and policies and will do anything to sabotage opposition, including obfuscate the truth, create misleading and false narratives and constantly reinforce the approved message to the emotionally and intellectually malleable American audience.
The media is the enemy of truth and by extension an enemy of an informed electorate which is a pre-requisite for a democratic Republic. The propagandist media is the enemy of the people.