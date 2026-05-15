Republican Paul LePage governed Maine for eight years—from 2011 to 2019.

He was not polished.

He was not careful with his words.

He did not try to please everyone.

But he governed with a clear priority:

Get the state’s finances under control

and create conditions for growth.

During his tenure, budgets in the northern state were disciplined.

Taxes were reduced.

A sense of economic direction returned.

It wasn’t always comfortable.

But it was clear.

When he left office, the unpleasant Janet Mills and a unified Democrat government took control—of the Legislature, the constitutional offices, and the Supreme Court.

Eight years later, the contrast is difficult to ignore.

State spending has surged.

Crime, taxes and costs have skyrocketed.

Basic pressures—housing, energy, services—have intensified.

The hard-earned gains of the previous LePage period were shredded mercilessly.

Now, he is back—this time running for US Congress in Maine’s Second District.

And unsurprisingly—the reaction is familiar.

Criticism from the media.

Focus on tone.

Endless re-litigation of his style.

But voters are not being asked to choose a personality.

They are being asked to evaluate a record.

At a recent convention, LePage framed the issue in stark terms, arguing that policies that promise help often end up creating dependency instead of opportunity.

Whether one agrees with his language or not,

the underlying question remains:

What matters more—

how a leader speaks,

or what a leader delivers?

Empathy is important.

But empathy without results has consequences.

And those consequences are not theoretical.

They show up in the cost of living,

in the availability of housing,

in the ability of families to stay, live safe and build a future.

So the question is not abstract.

It is practical.

Is it better to elect representatives that may sound right—

or leaders that get results?

Because in the end,

states—the US as a whole—are not impacted by tone alone.

They are impacted by outcomes.

Americans better keep that in mind when they vote in November.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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