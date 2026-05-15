ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
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I think COVID proved beyond doubt that Americans are gullible, complacent and compliant. The majority of Americans fell for the government/media hype to take a shot of poison, hunker down in your home, wear worthless masks, stay six feet away from another human being and be forced to abandoned family in hospitals because they were told to do so or the government would arrest you, force your employer to fire you and stir up the we/they marxist "class warfare" of vaxxers vs non vaxxers. And to top it off the democrat state governments used the scam to steal an election with mail in ballots and no body goes to jail for treason because the media covered it up.

And the worst part of all is that the average normie apparently learned nothing from the liberty stealing event and still nod like mindless boob tube bobbleheads when the media fabricates their leftest narratives to control their thought and their behavior. As a culture America has lost its ability to think critically, go beyond the CNN chirons to research reality and question the government/media fabricated reality.

Media think themselves the "king maker" in America who generally support democrat leftist people and policies and will do anything to sabotage opposition, including obfuscate the truth, create misleading and false narratives and constantly reinforce the approved message to the emotionally and intellectually malleable American audience.

The media is the enemy of truth and by extension an enemy of an informed electorate which is a pre-requisite for a democratic Republic. The propagandist media is the enemy of the people.

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