Commissioned in 1985, the Giuseppe Garibaldi was an Italian aircraft carrier, the first through-deck aviation ship ever built for the Italian Navy, and the first Italian ship built to operate fixed-wing aircraft. It was decommissioned in 2024.

There is something fascinating about the idea of an aircraft carrier beginning a second life—not as a weapon of war, but as a platform for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

That is now precisely the plan involving the Giuseppe Garibaldi, the former flagship of the Italian Navy.

After more than four decades of service, Italy has decided to transfer the decommissioned carrier to Indonesia at no cost rather than spend millions maintaining or scrapping it.

From a purely financial perspective, the decision makes sense. Keeping the aging vessel idle reportedly would cost Italy millions annually, while dismantling it entirely would cost even more.

But strategically, the story is much more interesting.

Because this is not merely about disposing of an old ship.

It is about how military infrastructure can evolve to meet a different kind of security reality.

Indonesia is one of the world’s largest archipelagic nations, stretching across thousands of islands in a region frequently exposed to earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, flooding, and other natural disasters.

In that environment, a large flat-deck carrier capable of transporting helicopters, medical facilities, supplies, engineering equipment, and emergency personnel becomes something far beyond a combat platform.

It becomes a floating logistics hub.

A mobile hospital.

A rapid-response command center capable of reaching isolated populations when roads, ports, and civilian infrastructure collapse.

That is what makes this transfer so intriguing.

Modern military assets are increasingly expected to operate not only in warfighting roles, but also in humanitarian, stabilization, and disaster-response missions.

And few platforms project capability more effectively than an aircraft carrier—even an aging one.

The symbolism matters too.

A vessel once designed for Cold War-era naval operations may now spend its final decades delivering aid instead of launching strikes.

That is not weakness.

It is adaptation.

And in a century increasingly shaped by natural disasters, regional instability, mass displacement, and humanitarian emergencies, countries able to project relief capability rapidly across large distances may become just as strategically important as those capable of projecting military force alone.

Sometimes recycling is not about reducing waste.

Sometimes it is about redefining purpose.

Wouldn’t you agree?

An Italian Navy Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King helicopter on deck the Giuseppe Garibaldi. Italy retired these helicopters from duty in 2013.

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