ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
3d

Thank you Foreign Local this actually made the hair in the back of my neck stand up!!!

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7 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
2d

My first encounter with Rebel Yell was at the NAS Pensacola ship’s store. Couldn’t get it back home in the northern part of the South, but it immediately became my go-to bourbon.

It was out of production for a while (I could be wrong about that but don’t believe I am) but now is back in regular and in some excellent small batch and single barrel bottling.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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