Most people of my generation know Rebel Yell as one of the defining songs of the 1980s.

Released by British rock singer Billy Idol in 1983, it became one of his biggest hits and helped cement his place in music history.

Ironically, the title itself was inspired by something equally American.

A bottle of Rebel Yell bourbon whiskey.

Idol reportedly encountered it while attending a party with members of the Rolling Stones and thought the name sounded perfect.

He was right.

But few people outside the United States realize that the phrase “Rebel Yell” was not invented by a distillery.

Nor by an English rock musician.

It originated on American battlefields.

During the Civil War (1861-1865), Confederate soldiers developed a distinctive battle cry that became known simply as the Rebel Yell.

No recording of the original sound exists from the war itself.

Yet countless soldiers described it.

Some compared it to the howl of a wolf.

Others to the scream of a mountain lion.

Many said it sounded like nothing they had ever heard before.

Union soldiers who faced it often remembered it for the rest of their lives.

Because it usually meant something terrifying was about to happen.

A Confederate charge.

Imagine standing in a haze of smoke.

The thunder of artillery.

The crack of rifle fire.

Then, from across a field or emerging from a tree line, thousands of voices suddenly unleashing an eerie, high-pitched scream.

One Union Veteran later wrote that hearing the Rebel Yell was enough to make a man’s hair stand on end.

The cry served several purposes.

It boosted morale.

It intimidated opponents.

And it helped identify friendly troops amid the chaos of battle.

Military historians still debate exactly how it sounded.

The truth is that it probably varied from unit to unit and soldier to soldier.

What remains undisputed is its psychological effect.

Those who heard it rarely forgot it.

And that brings us back to William Michael Albert Broad—aka Billy Idol.

A British musician inspired by an American whiskey ended up naming one of the most successful rock albums of the 1980s after a Southern battlefield cry from the American Civil War.

Not bad for a phrase that began amid smoke, mud, fear, and gunfire.

The next time you hear Rebel Yell, remember that long before it became a rock anthem, it was something far more serious.

For thousands of Americans, it was the last sound they heard before a battle began.

Gettysburg.

Shiloh.

Chickamauga...

Perhaps the last thing they heard at all.

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