ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
5d

Foreign Local, my good friend is of Albanian origin. She and her family are going to visit Albania in the late Spring. I just forwarded your article to her. Here in SW Florida there are many people of Albania who have legally entered the USA. They are owners of many of the restaurants in town. Every single one of them are proud supporters of President Trump. Thank you so much for sharing the story of Royalty in Albania.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture