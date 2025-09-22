President Trump and President Putin at the Helsinki summit in July 2018. Millions of Leftists and Neo-Cons alike in the US suffered a brain implosion when the two leaders’ hands met. It was an iconic moment signifying the end of the world for them. To the rest of us, average humans, it was a memorable positive historical moment heralding peace, stability and cooperation worldwide, for as long as Orange Man was in the White House (Photo AP).

“The real war in the Middle East isn’t between Israel and the Palestinians. It’s between true liberal democrats and the forces of postmodernism. Our true enemies are the social justice university, the disease-infected United Nations, the discredited, lying NGOs and the courts of international guilt. And when Palestinians join Jews in the halls of liberal democracy, THEY too will be free.”

,

"Declaring war on Post-modernism".

We’ve been told for years by those wanting to steal our liberties and democracy that Russian President Vladimir Putin is nothing but the devil incarnate himself. A monster not only destroying the world but most surely American democracy too, helped by fellow monster Donald J. Trump. Poor Hillary sacrificed herself to warn us time and again, but we didn’t want to listen, right?

All these quotes below are by no other than the abovementioned devil himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin. The West is controlled by mainstream media and political actors who want to impress upon us daily that Putin is an evil ogre. He is no saint, obviously. No political leader truly is, except Barack Obama of course, but it’s maybe time to read a few ideas from the master tyrant himself, despite our democratic Western leaders not wanting anyone here to do just that. They genuinely worry about our mental health, you know? Aren’t they sweet?

Think about it: NATO is moving armies across the European map as we speak to protect us from Putin’s alleged voracious expansionist appetites. Do not dare to read anything he says!

“There’s no such thing as a former KGB man.” See? There’s no hiding it. We knew it. He’s bad and he’s admitting to it, right?

“Whoever doesn’t miss the Soviet Union has no heart. Whoever wants it back has no brain.” Well, he’s bad... though this makes plenty of sense. It’s understandable to enjoy living in a stable, powerful system instead of living in crime-ridden chaos, although being free of Communism (the one being preached at our Western colleges today) is even better.

“People are always teaching us democracy but the people who teach us democracy don’t want to learn it themselves.” Yeah, he’s kind of right there. Rules for thee, not for me, right? We’ve seen it everywhere in America lately, from Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden to the Nespresso campus protesters waving “Palestinian” and rainbow flags.

“You can do a lot more with weapons and politeness than just politeness.” Wow! Hard to argue against that. It reminds me of the glorious Theodore Roosevelt quote “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far”. The American Left hates Theodore Roosevelt: the man, the statesman, the President. I admire him deeply. Yep, I must be a fascist.

“We are all different but when we ask for the Lord’s blessings, we must not forget that God created us equal.” How dare he mention God? Fascist monster. The Western college-sponsored liberty of today has no God in it. Well, no God other than Obama, right? Which Obama? Barry or Michelle? Well, both, I guess.

“To forgive the terrorists is up to God, but to send them to Him is up to me.” Gee! He’s mentioning God again. The gall. And is he saying that it’s OK to kill the terrorists? No, no, no. That’s a line we don’t cross in the West. Here we give them a loudspeaker and beaucoup money. That’s how we defeat terrorism, right? You put the terrorists in political decision-making positions, you beat their victims into quiet submission, and the problem is solved. It’s an effective alternative way to achieve peace, right?

“Maybe they have nothing else to do in America but to talk about me.” Yeah. Well, there’s plenty to do in America. Secure our borders, deport millions of illegals, arrest the criminals and the politicians who allowed the criminals in, put order in our foreign policy, economy, energy, security structures, etc... Wow! Beaucoup to do indeed. So yeah, we better let our leaders continue talking about Putin while our country goes down in flames. That will solve our troubles. Ashes to Ashes. Indeed. Good plan. Send Joe to Normandy to reassure the free world that our captors are still alive.

Yeah, I don’t know if you had enough of Putin’s quotes and wisdom but our rulers are definitely not happy that we pay attention to anything he says. Although every time he speaks he’s putting Biden and Sullivan on the spot. The international arena is a poker game for pros. Alas, our guys are lousy amateurs. Yep, we gotta keep on praying for the adults to show up sometime soon. I know. Orange Man was really bad tweeting and speaking to the press but, boy, he did scare the crap out of the bad boys. Nobody moved. I wonder what’s going to happen now.

Just a couple of days ago, on June 5th 2024, Putin talked to a group of representatives of foreign news outlets in Saint Petersburg (Russia, not Florida) and shared a few more relevant quotes that may help us understand the psychological game he’s playing in relation to the ongoing Gaza crisis, where he has evidently outsmarted our clown leaders at every level.

Gaza city in 2024.

“For our part, taking into account our longstanding relations with Israel, we are ready to do everything Russia can to resolve this situation. We have long recognized the Palestinian state since the Soviet Union era. Our approach in this regard has not changed. What is happening now in Gaza in response to the terrorist attack on Israel, does not resemble a war. It is a kind of total destruction of the civilian population." He’s playing smartly here again. Yes, it’s true Russia’s traditional relation with Israel for the last 30 years has been a solid and balanced one for the most part. That’s why Israel has avoided any crazy movements in Ukraine, despite the massive pressure from both the US and the EU to involve itself against Moscow there.

Also Putin is playing with words here, pandering to both sides. He’s saying literally that the IDF operation in Gaza “does not resemble a war. It is a kind of total destruction of the civilian population.” He’s not saying “it's not a war”, he is saying “it does not resemble a war.” He knows very well what he is saying and how he is saying it. Because unlike the forgetful Western public opinions, Putin remembers very well how Berlin looked like when the Soviet troops captured the capital of Germany in 1945. Was that a genocide? A lot more people died there than in Gaza but no, of course it was not a genocide. Just like it isn’t a genocide what’s going on in Gaza today.

Soviet troops, tanks and artillery position themselves to fight in Berlin 1945.

Putin also remembers very well how Grozny looked when the Russian troops captured the capital of Chechnya in 2000. Was that genocide? A lot more people died there than in Gaza but no, of course it was not a genocide. Just like it isn’t a genocide what’s going on in Gaza today.

View of Grozny (Chechnya) in 2000.

The relentless mainstream media propaganda is showing us that their goal is to mobilize hordes of ignorant citizens in the West to defend the interests of Hamas, forgetting that the pro-Hamas groups in Europe and the US today are the Nazis of a century ago. The pro-Hamas protesters nowadays dress a lot worse than the Nazis actually did, but their methods are exactly the same ones the Nazis used in Germany in the 1930s to establish themselves as the complete rulers of the streets, squares, colleges and every other public space.

You doubt that? Watch these images of pro-Hamas protesters assaulting peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators in Amsterdam (the Netherlands) right in front of the Dutch police, who literally does NOTHING to stop the rabid pro-Hamas thugs beating everybody else. Way to go to defend Western liberties. Our streets in 2024 resemble Tehran, Islamabad, or the slums of Cairo or Rabat.

I guess we shall blame Putin for that too, right? Who is the current Prime Minister in the Netherlands? Ah, yes, I remember: Mark Rutte, the next Secretary General of NATO. Yep, he’ll be tough with Putin but not so tough with the pro-Hamas militants invading our streets in the West. Why on Earth do we need him or NATO then? Ssssssh! Don’t ask that!

“We know that President Erdogan has made vigorous efforts to solve this very urgent and longstanding issue. Considering President Erdogan’s authority in the region, the world, and the Islamic world, we expect his contribution to be noticeable.” Well, yes, even Putin can’t keep a straight face when he’s saying that. He knows that’s a ton of baloney but it serves his goal of stirring the pot within NATO and the European structures attacking his interests and threatening his borders. Putin knows better than anyone else that in order to mediate you need to be an unbiased middleman. Turkey is no doubt one of the top powers in Europe today, but since Iranian asset Hakan Fidan took office as Foreign Minister in Ankara, President Erdogan has slid down the Islamist path like never before. His personal support of the Hamas top brass makes it unthinkable to have Turkey play any mediating role now or in post-war Gaza. This is an immense tragedy for the West, unimaginable when Donald Trump was in the White House just 4 years ago.

“We are against terrorism in all its manifestations, against attacks against civilians — at any place and in any country,” A solid line that unfortunately our own Western leaders cannot actually repeat. They have allowed the terrorists to infiltrate the US and most Western countries, to develop sources of revenue to fund their terrorist agendas in the US and most Western countries, to recruit supporters in the colleges of the US and most Western countries, to spread their hateful speech legitimizing antisemitism and terrorism in the US and most Western countries, to infiltrate our security structures and civilian administrations in the US and most Western countries. Are we going to blame Putin for that too?

“The situation is the result of a total failure by the United States.” Amen. No further comment needed. It all started with Saint Obama, but the Biden administration voluntarily ended the whole diplomatic architecture President Trump had established under the “Abraham Accords” to hand the reins back to Iran and its terrorist proxies. In just 4 years, the whole world is on the brink of war. Our own US borders and laws are being overrun by millions of illegals serving the Biden administration agenda. Are we going to keep on blaming Putin for that too? Just so we don’t face reality at the ballot box this November?

Easy, tigers! Wanna keep on calling me a pro-Putin traitor? I don’t give a flying. You can go fly a kite for all I care. I am tired of the deception, tired of the lies and tired of the propaganda.

The developments in the decade prior to WWI taught us that nations can hardly ever escape their destiny of collapse when certain dynamics and leaders are not stopped in time. It’s time to wake up, send Joe and his team back to the basement and start building up bridges where we can in order to stop this demented dynamic put in motion by the radical Left and the NeoCon lunatics in DC before it’s too late.

And no; blaming Putin for our own sins won’t help us solve anything in the real world. It’s definitely time to put America first. There’s no other way around it: we desperately need Trump back in the White House.

Top: Grozny (Chechnya, Russian Federation), and down: Berlin (Germany) today.