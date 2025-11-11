Hattie and Gerry back in 1968, upon his return from Vietnam.

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.” - US President Harry S. Truman (1884-1972)

I met them at church, a few years ago, and they soon started treating me as family. His hair is long gone, and her hair turned white years ago, but their passion for life, their devotion to God and country, and their everlasting will to help anyone in need make them two - Hattie and Gerry- truly remarkable, unforgettable, wonderful.

I can listen to them for hours and I look in awe at their photos, in the family photo-book from the last century, when he wore the uniform to serve our country far, far away, and she counted the days, praying that her love would come back home safe.

Vietnam was certainly an unforgettable experience for him. I love sitting together side by side with him, on the armchairs, in the living room of their welcoming home, surrounded by photos and memories of yesteryear.

Hattie and Gerry are the exemplary couple. He served, she worked and waited here, they got married upon his return, saw America and the world change, and lived decades of love together. Hard work, companionship, devotion to their church family and earned trust and respect of his friends and neighbors.

I turn the pages of their family photo-book and stare at the photo of Gerry in fatigues in Vietnam, and I think of him then and now. I try to connect with the young man back then: would love to hear from him. Luckily I can still turn to him, sitting by my side, and enjoy listening to his recollection of events. I truly feel blessed.

I look at his discharge plane ticket from May 1968 and read and re-read all the information details, trying to connect with the America of back then. So close and yet so far away in time. I feel grateful that they saved these photos and documents. I feel blessed that they share them with me, after a homemade meal at home with them, sitting at the kitchen table, chatting about so many things, remembering relatives, friends and memories from a time gone by.

After I spend some time with them at their home, I bid them farewell with a warm hug and I leave with the image of them both bidding me farewell on their porch. I also keep on my mind the photo of Gerry in uniform, so young, so full of life, commitment, passion and patriotism. He served with honor, lived his civilian life with honor too, and together with Hattie, he keeps on showing us -younger generations- how things are done the proper way.

Hattie and Gerry represent the best of America, and they are the lighthouse showing us the way, at a time when too many have lost their minds and misbehave daily towards our Nation and fellow compatriots. We have to do a lot of hard work, to return ourselves to the right path, to put God and country first again.

My humble advice to you today is to put a Veteran in your life. Gift yourself a chance to connect with the best America has to offer. I can assure you that you won’t ever regret it.

To Hattie and Gerry, in loving gratitude for their example, their love and their generosity.

Added note in 2025: Gerry was affected by Agent Orange while in Vietnam. He was never offered any information nor help about it. He later delivered cancer, had another critical medical episode some few years ago and barely survived. Hattie survived cancer too. They would like to go visit our Nation’s capital and fly one winter to Florida but they don’t have the money. They must save to repair their windows to survive the winter in Maine. And while we paid $billions in weapons for Ukraine, and pay monthly $millions for fake refugees and illegals that don’t deserve our money, our Veterans have to face the paperwork nightmare of dealing with unhelpful state and federal bureaucrats who don’t give them the service and support they need and deserve.

Our debt of gratitude to our Veterans is more important than any international treaty, any foreign military alliances, any program to support illegals, asylum seekers or refuges.

Our Veterans ought to be more important to us than the UN, NATO, the OSCE and any other international organization we are members of. IT IS A SHAME THAT A VETERAN HAS NO FOOD, NO HOME, NO PROPER MEDICAL SERVICE, NO CHANCE TO WALK THE SITES IN DC, OR TO ESCAPE THE FREEZING WINTER COLD.

Every single year there are less of them, the best of us, and we owe it to them to make them OUR GOVERNMENT’S PRIORITY. Either that or nothing makes sense anymore. So God help us.