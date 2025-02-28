California Air National Guard Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) and Maine Military Museum Curator Lee Humiston poses in 2007 with some of the clothes donated to his museum by hundreds of American POWs from the Vietnam War. Lee’s is a life worth telling in a Hollywood movie, trust me. This is his story: the perfect vessel to tell the stories of so many Prisoners of War (POWs) and other servicemen and women. Supporting his work is also a blessing: a gift -free of politics- we can do to ourselves at a time of greater polarization. God bless him!

This story starts like all other stories do: Leon D. Humiston Jr. was born on October 24th, 1938, and grew up in Willard Beach, South Portland, Maine. He was 3 years old when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941 and just about to turn 7 when Supreme Commander Allied Powers US General Douglas MacArthur signed the Japanese Instrument of Surrender on September 2nd, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay (Japan). He never really liked the name Leon, and everybody called him Lee.

Lee remembers the WWII years vividly: running around with the other kids in his neighborhood in South Portland, Maine. Hungry, poor, happy. Collecting grease and metal parts for the war effort everywhere. Dad was around at first. Leon D. Humiston Sr. had spent years working in the local shipyards, building “Liberty ships” since the start of the war in Europe in 1939. Named by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to bring "liberty" back to Europe, Liberty ships were from a British design but built on a mass-production scale in US shipyards to save supplies. Another smart move by FDR to fight unemployment in America and to support the British in the war against the Axis, without violating US neutrality just yet… Lee’s Dad was 37 when the war started for the US in 1941. The recruitment office told him he was already too old, plus he had 4 children. However, he insisted and in 1942, the Navy accepted him as a sailor after he presented a written authorization from his wife, Lee’s Mom, to let him go.

Lee’s Dad spent 4 years serving in the US Navy in the South Pacific, on one of the two largest auxiliary oilers at that time, the USS Nantahala (AO-60), on a duty that was absolutely crucial for the Allied war machine: keeping the whole fleet supplied with diesel fuel, aviation gas and fuel oil. The Japanese did all they could to sink both the USS Nantahala and its sister ship, the USS Mississinewa (AO-59). Lee remembers his father talking to him years later about that second ship, which the Japanese sunk with a torpedo in November 1944, in one of the worst such cases of the naval war there. He also told him about surviving the 1944 massive typhoon, and about being in 1945 at the Japanese surrender ceremony in Tokyo Bay.

Lee became a collectionist of war paraphernalia in 1942, the day his father left to join the Navy, when he tried to grab the service ribbons from his uniform. And so, Dad left. He was not the same man when he came back 4 years later.

All throughout the war, Lee remembers that south Maine was full with activity and military personnel. All the islands were manned and fortified. Then in 1945, the war ended, and many men came back. Alcoholism and PTSD were rampant. Lee’s parents divorced. By 1948, the local women were fed up with the war memories and all the paraphernalia, so that year, the women in most households filled buckets with foreign flags, helmets, weapons, and all kinds of war souvenirs and threw them away. Lee was 10 years old when he started collecting military stuff. He and his friends went to the garbage containers and collected all they could. He grew up extremely poor, and these were real treasures to him, connecting him with his Dad’s war adventures too, in a way.

Lee always knew his future was in the service, so at age 14, he tricked his mother into signing what she believed were the enrollment papers for the local Boy Scout troop, and he wrote he was actually 17 on his papers to join the Maine Army National Guard. He was assigned to an artillery battery and spent all weekends and two weeks each summer away from home, serving with his fellow enlisted soldiers, loading ammunition rounds that were bigger than himself at times. One week before turning 16, the Army found out he had lied about his age and Lee was honorably discharged. Upon learning the truth, his Captain Commander told him: “If I could, I would kill you”. He was really disappointed.

The day he turned 18, in 1956, Lee enlisted in the US Air Force, said good-bye to Maine, and didn’t come back in 20 years. Joining the Air Force was the best thing that ever happened to him, Lee remembers. He was sent to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, where he worked as an illustrator, building missile and aircraft static displays to support the propaganda effort and the recruitment drive. Lee had joined a specialized unit that had been created in 1945 by legendary USAF General Henry “Hap” Arnold (1886-1950), and that was formed by 90% of former US Prisoners of War (POWs) from WWII.

As a young man, Lee was deeply impressed listening to these men and all what they had suffered while in captivity. In 1957, there were 80 former US POWs in his unit: 20 had been prisoners of the Japanese, and 60 had been prisoners of the Germans. The latter had had a fairly bearable experience as POWs. The stories told by those imprisoned by the Japanese were nightmarish.

The former US POWs told Lee about Bataan: after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, they invaded Luzon, Philippines in January 1942. Despite insufficient supplies, American and Filipino troops were able to fight for three months in the Battle of Bataan. Eventually, they surrendered to Japanese troops and were forced into the Bataan Death March, where some of the most horrific war crimes were committed by the Japanese against the POWs.

They told him about the Japanese prison ships, known as Hell ships, with extremely inhumane living conditions and a reputation for cruelty among the crew. The POWs were often crammed into cargo holds with little air, ventilation, food, or water, for journeys that would last weeks, subject to attacks by Allied planes and submarines. Many POWs died due to asphyxia, starvation or dysentery. Some of them became delirious and unresponsive in their environment of heat, humidity and lack of oxygen, food, and water. The Hell ships were used by the Imperial Japanese Navy and Army to transport Allied POWs and Asian forced slave laborers out of the Philippines, the Dutch East Indies and Hong Kong during the war. These Allied POWs (American, British, Australian, Dutch, New Zealanders) were taken to the Japanese Islands, Formosa, Manchukuo, Korea, the Moluccas, Singapore, Sumatra, Burma, or Siam to be used as forced labor. The stories Lee was told were terrifying.

Emaciated Australian POWs in a Japanese camp in Singapore, 1945. (Photo: Australian War Memorial).

After completing his 6 years tour in the Air Force, Lee spent the next few years in Connecticut and California doing different jobs, until in 1968 he became the Assistant Vice President of flamboyant Union Bank in Los Angeles and joined the California Air National Guard as a Captain, doing HQ finance work. Lee eventually rose in the ranks up to Lieutenant Colonel, when he retired. The people he met and befriended at the “Red Velvet Club” in Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, during those years were enough to write another movie script: from Elvis Presley to US rock band ‘The Lovin’ Spoonful’, to British rock and roll band “The Dave Clark Five”, and many others.

There was a lot of drinking, money wasting and partying, but in the back of his mind, Lee could not forget about the POWs and their heartbreaking stories.

When the War in Vietnam escalated, Lee started collecting POW bracelets, going to the local schools and telling young American students about the POWs and those Missing in Action (MIA). The horrific stories of those held in captivity in Vietnam linked in Lee’s mind with the stories he had heard about the years from the former WWII POWs.

One day in 1973, someone who had heard about Lee’s passion for the POWs approached him. He looked like a “bum with an overgrown crew cut” and sunglasses. He handed him the Book of POWs and told him: “this will change your life”.

The man was no other than USAF Colonel Raymond J. “Ray” Merritt (1929-2019): a legendary Air Force Veteran from the Cold War, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, who had been himself a POW of the Viet-Cong from 1965 until 1973. The book he handed to Lee Humiston contained the contact details of the 661 US POWs from the Vietnam War who had survived captivity and returned home in America. 2,339 of them never made it back to the US.

The book did indeed change Lee’s life. As he started contacting each one of them, visiting them, learning about their experiences in captivity, befriending them one by one, the former POWs started sending him boxes of items from their time in captivity: the clothes they were made to wear, the miniscule crosses the carved themselves to pray in secret, their original US uniforms sometimes, whatever item they saved and held on to during captivity. For them, telling their stories to Lee was cathartic in a way. And Lee realized he had to build a museum one day to host all these amazing materials, to protect the stories and the legacy of these American heroes.

Lee had it clear: he had to build a temple for these men’s stories, free of politics. A sacrosanct place only for records of service and history; raw, painful and cathartic history.

After retiring from his work in California, and after spending a year in a long-distance relation with Maureen from Maine, Lee returned in 2006 to his home state, married her and started giving public speeches about the need to create this museum for the legacy of the POWs/MIA. Initially, from 2006-2008, he was supported by the South Portland Town Hall, which allowed him to use the premises of the South Portland Electrical Engineering building. When the authorities told him in 2008 that he had to start paying rent and pay the rent since 2006, he said good-bye to them.

He knew he had to create the Maine Military Museum though he didn’t know how he was going to go about it. And just like the day when Colonel Ray Merritt appeared in his life with the Book of POWs, one jolly good morning, a local businessman he didn’t know at all drove to him and said: “Do you like the old Home of Veterans from Foreign Wars? I’m going to buy it and give it to you to hold your POW Museum. How about that?”

The man was Gary Crosby, a local entrepreneur who paid $1 million to buy the building where the Maine Military Museum is today located at 50 Peary Terrace, in South Portland (Maine). Lee and US Army Staff Sergeant (ret.) and Vietnam Veteran Peter Kane renovated it, and as soon as the news of its opening went public, people from all over Maine and the US started sending boxes with donated material to Lee, who as the museum Curator started to organize the different sections to be exhibited. What started as a POW/MIA museum soon transformed into a wider national military museum, and today it is an international military museum, with donations arriving from other countries. According to Lee: every donation is welcome here. “We treasure uniforms, weapons, photographs, documents, posters, drawings, paintings, portraits, all sorts of personal items linked to military combatants, POW and MIA personnel from any period, nationality or conflict. They will all have a resting place here, among the legacy of their brothers in arms. It is the rare museum in that nothing donated is ever sold or traded but remains here forever.”

Lee Humiston at the Maine Military Museum in 2019, receiving an amazing donation: the first US flag to fly over Texas shores during the Civil War. The flag belonged to Major James H. Whitmore of the Fifteenth Maine Regiment.

The Maine Military Museum has become in these 15 years an iconic landmark in Maine. There are exhibits from the French and Indian War (1754–1763), the American War of Independence (1765–1783), the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War (1846-1848), the Civil War (1861-1865), the Indian Wars, World War I (1914-1918), World War II (1939-1945), the Korea War (1950-1953), the Vietnam War (1955-1975), the Cold War (1947-1991), the Gulf War (1990-1991), the War in Bosnia (1992-1995), the Kosovo War (1998-1999), the Iraq War (2003-2011), and the War in Afghanistan (2001-2021), plus some international donations related to other conflicts, like for example, the photograph of French Prince Imperial Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte, who died in 1879 fighting the Zulu in South Africa, while serving there with the British Army.

Lee in 2025 with one of the latest donations to the Museum: a photograph of Her Majesty Maria Christina of Habsburg-Lorraine, Queen Regent of Spain during the Spanish-American War of 1898. To the right, on the upper part, on the section of WWI, the photos of British King George V, and German Kaiser Wilhelm II are visible.

The Museum also holds a collection of books written by Vietnam War POWs telling their own stories while in captivity. Lee Humiston himself is the author of one such book, titled “Voices from the Dark”, as seen below.

Lee Humiston is 86 years old now, and he is glad of what he has achieved. “It’s been a long time since I was a little kid in 1947, and I met the last Civil War soldier alive. He was 104 years old, and he had been the last man to shake hands with President Lincoln before he was shot in 1865. God has got a use for me indeed.”

Lee, along with his best friend Peter Kane, is fully devoted to the Maine Military Museum, as well as he is to taking care of his wife Maureen, the love of his life, but he has plans for the future. The museum is in fact expanding in 2026, to host more exhibitions and donations. Local companies Home Depot and Lowe’s will provide all the construction materials free of charge, and major constructors in Maine will do work for free. The Army National Guard will build it. It is a fitting recognition of the amazing leadership and work Lee Humiston has done through these years, protecting the memory and the legacy of so many heroes.

He remembers fondly the case of an Italian tourist who visited the museum in 2014 and who was so impressed that he confided to Lee that his own grandfather had been in 1916-1917 a pilot in the Russian Imperial Air Force during World War I. He had escaped to Italy in 1917 after the Soviet Revolution. When the Italian tourist returned home, he mailed a box to Lee with the uniform of his grandfather, which is now one of the many jewels exhibited at the Maine Military Museum.

Lee in 2025 with one of the latest donations to the Museum: a photograph of Spanish Royal Gendarmerie (Guardia Civil) Captain Agustin Rodriguez deployed with ISAF in Afghanistan. The Museum is expecting to receive his full uniform to be displayed too. On the left of the image, the uniform displayed of French Army 1st Lieutenant Quentin Veluire, who served in Operation Desert Storm, during the Gulf War in 1990-1991.

Have you enjoyed reading this post? And do you have yourself any nice war memorabilia that you would like to see preserved at the Maine Military Museum? If that is the case, you can mail a package with whatever you would like to donate for exhibition in the museum, to this address:

Lee Humiston - 27 Kavanaugh Rd - Old Orchard Beach - 04064 - Maine - USA

If you would like to order a memorial plate for a military member in your family to be displayed at the museum, make a donation to support the Maine Military Museum, or see the list of friends and benefactors of the MMM, visit the museum website here.

I would not want to finish this post without expressing my most heartfelt gratitude and admiration for Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Lee Humiston and Staff Sergeant (ret.) Peter Kane, their supporting team, the many heroes whose memory is preserved at the Maine Military Museum, and all the men and women in uniform who protect us and our Nation, day and night, by air, land and sea, from all enemies, foreign and domestic. God bless them all.