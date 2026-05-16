Austrian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets like the ones scrambled to intercept US Air Force U-28A Draco planes two days in a row in May 2026.

Austria recently scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon jets twice to intercept American military aircraft connected to US operations in the Middle East.

Not Russian aircraft.

Not Iranian aircraft.

American aircraft.

The symbolism matters.

Because modern Austria exists inside a Europe stabilized, protected, and economically rebuilt under the umbrella of American power after 1945. Vienna prospered during the Pax Americana that secured Western Europe throughout the Cold War and beyond.

And yet today, parts of Europe increasingly behave as though the United States is not the guarantor of their stability—but the problem itself.

Austria’s Vice Chancellor—Andreas Babler, yet another bigmouth Socialist—even declared that Austrians wanted “nothing to do with Trump’s politics of chaos and his war.”

But here lies the deeper issue:

Europeans keep saying they dislike President Trump.

Fine.

Americans elected him.

Thrice.

He represents the United States, whether European elites approve or not.

And the conflict with Iran is not some isolated “American war.”

The Iranian regime and its proxies have spent decades targeting Western interests broadly: terrorism, hostage-taking, proxy warfare, threats against shipping, attacks on civilians, destabilization campaigns across the Middle East, and open hostility toward the Western alliance structure itself.

This is not merely America’s problem.

Or at least it should not be.

Yet many European governments increasingly want the benefits of American protection without the political discomfort of openly supporting American action.

That contradiction is becoming impossible to ignore.

Because alliances are not welfare systems.

They are reciprocal structures built on shared strategic understanding.

And if large parts of Europe now fundamentally reject American leadership, American priorities, and American voters themselves, then Americans are justified in asking a very simple question:

How much longer are US taxpayers going to keep on underwriting ungrateful Europe’s long-term security architecture?

Especially when many European political elites openly campaign against the very American administration currently carrying the largest burden of Western defense.

At some point, realism must replace sentimentality.

If Europe wishes to pursue strategic autonomy while simultaneously condemning American leadership, then Europeans better put their money where their mouths are.

And if countries like Austria insist on distancing themselves politically from the United States in moments of international tension, then perhaps the next time Europe faces a major crisis, it can first turn to its own neighborhood for help instead of automatically expecting us Americans to carry the burden once again.

Because alliances cannot survive indefinitely when gratitude disappears but expectations remain.

A US Air Force U-28A Draco assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command like the ones Austrian Air Force fighters intercepted two days in a row in May 2026.

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