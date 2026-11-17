My friend Oram sent me a fascinating story the other day.

And what a story!

It begins in Spain, in 1963, with one of the greatest prehistoric gold treasures ever discovered in Europe.

And it takes us somewhere nobody expected.

Outer Space!

In December 1963, archaeologists excavating near Villena, in southeastern Spain, found the unimaginable.

What emerged from the ground was extraordinary.

Gold bowls. Gold bottles. Gold bracelets. Dozens of magnificent objects fashioned by craftsmen who lived more than 3,000 years ago.

The collection, known as the Treasure of Villena, contained approximately 20 pounds of gold.

It remains the richest prehistoric gold treasure discovered on the Iberian Peninsula and is frequently described as Europe’s second most important, surpassed only by the royal treasures of Mycenae, in Greece.

Imagine holding something fashioned by human hands around 1400 BC!

Before the Roman Empire.

Before Alexander the Great.

Centuries before Rome itself was founded.

But among all that magnificent gold, two rather unimpressive objects attracted attention.

A corroded bracelet and a small hollow metal cap, possibly once attached to a sword or ceremonial staff.

Unlike the glittering gold surrounding them, these objects were dark, rusty, and mysterious.

Nobody knew exactly what they were made of—or why our prehistoric ancestors considered them treasure-worthy.

For 60 years, the mystery remained.

Then came modern science.

Researchers analyzed tiny samples of the two objects, looking for clues hidden in their chemical composition.

And they found something extraordinary.

Iron and nickel in proportions consistent with metal originating from a meteorite!

Not iron extracted from a mine.

Not metal produced in a prehistoric furnace.

Iron that had arrived on Earth from Outer Space.

The findings, published in 2023, remain preliminary because centuries of corrosion complicate the analysis. But they suggest that ancient craftsmen fashioned these objects from meteoritic iron.

And that raises another fascinating question.

How did people living in Bronze Age Spain obtain and work with such extraordinary material?

At the time, iron smelting had not yet become established in Western Europe. Bronze was the metal of everyday tools and weapons.

Iron from a meteorite would have been exceptionally rare.

Definitely more precious than gold itself—which explains why they locals valued these two pieces.

And Spain wasn’t alone.

In ancient Egypt, the famous dagger buried with Pharaoh Tutankhamun was also fashioned from meteoritic iron.

Think about that!

Thousands of miles apart, ancient civilizations were creating extraordinary objects from material that had fallen from the heavens.

Did the craftsmen understand where it came from?

Did they witness a meteorite falling?

Did they consider the metal sacred—a gift from the Gods?

We don’t know.

But we do know that more than 3,000 years later, their creations continue to astonish us.

Gold came from beneath their feet. Iron came from the heavens.

And it took 60 years after a remarkable discovery in Spain for modern science to begin revealing the difference.

Thank you, Oram, for bringing this extraordinary story to our attention!

Thank you, Elon Musk, from bringing us closer to Outer Space than ever before.

ForeignLocal will remain free to read. If you’d like to help me keep writing something new every morning, please become a paid subscriber. Think of it not as buying access, but as supporting a publication you enjoy. Thank you!