My friends Vinnie and Alina travelled through Portugal last month. Before returning to the US, they sent me this photograph from Porto.

Beautiful. The Douro, one of the great rivers of the Iberian Peninsula, meets the Atlantic there.

Portugal is one of those countries that seems to have everything. Magnificent architecture, extraordinary history, wonderful cuisine, exceptional wines, beautiful landscapes, great people and an unmistakable national character.

And yet, looking at my friends’ photograph from Porto, I found myself thinking about something else.

How on earth did this relatively small country once become one of the greatest maritime powers in human history?

Portugal today has approximately 11.4 million inhabitants. Five centuries ago, when its extraordinary expansion began, it had barely a million.

Think about that.

In 1488, Bartolomeu Dias rounded the southern tip of Africa.

In 1498, Vasco da Gama reached India by sea.

In 1500, Pedro Alvares Cabral reached Brazil.

And within decades, Portuguese ships, merchants, soldiers and missionaries were operating across an astonishing geographical network.

Brazil. Angola. Mozambique. The Persian Gulf. Goa. Malacca. Macau.

A tiny kingdom on Europe’s Atlantic coast had connected four continents.

How?

Geography certainly helped. Portugal faced the Atlantic, while its powerful neighbors—Castile and Aragon—limited opportunities for expansion eastward.

But geography alone explains little.

Portugal also developed an extraordinarily durable alliance with England, while its Crown invested in navigation, shipbuilding, cartography and maritime exploration. Prince Henry the Navigator encouraged voyages along the African coast. Successive generations accumulated knowledge, developed new techniques and pushed farther.

And Portugal understood something fundamental.

You don’t necessarily need to control enormous territories to influence global commerce. You need to control the routes connecting them.

Fortified ports, strategic islands and maritime chokepoints became instruments of Portuguese power. Religion and culture too.

Of course, the empire also involved conquest, coercion, exploitation and slavery. Its achievements cannot be separated from those realities—realities that have accompanied human expansion throughout history.

But another question fascinates me even more.

What makes some nations attempt things so wildly disproportionate to their size?

Why does one country look at an apparently impossible undertaking and decide to try, while another never even considers it?

Resources? Leadership? Technology? Geography? National character? Faith?

Probably all of them.

But I suspect something else matters enormously.

Ambition.

Not merely the ambition of individual rulers, but the ability of a nation to imagine itself accomplishing something that its size, population and resources would seem to place beyond its reach.

Was Portugal destined to become a global maritime empire?

Or did it simply decide to pursue one?

The way you understand life will make you answer these questions differently.

Nevertheless, for generations, Portugal mobilized the determination, knowledge and resources necessary to make that ambition real.

Eventually, larger competitors challenged and displaced much of its commercial dominance.

You’ve heard me say it repeatedly. Empires rise. Empires decline.

But the extraordinary achievement remains.

All this because my dear friends Vinnie and Alina sent me a photograph from Porto.

Perhaps greatness has never been primarily about size.

Portugal was small. It lacked people. It lacked enormous resources. It occupied a narrow strip at the edge of Europe.

But it looked at the ocean and saw a road.

Many others saw the end of the world on a map.

Portugal sailed ahead—to the infinite and beyond.

ForeignLocal will remain free to read. If you'd like to help me keep writing something new every morning, please become a paid subscriber. Think of it not as buying access, but as supporting a publication you enjoy. Thank you!