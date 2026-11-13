Meet my friend Pongo.

He is elegant, impeccably dressed and, as you can see, a dog.

Yes, a greyhound.

I recently came across an old New York Times essay by Pakistani writer Mohammed Hanif called “Of Dogs, Faith and Imams.”

Hanif is Muslim.

He also loves his dog.

That combination shouldn’t be remarkable. Unfortunately, Hanif explains why sometimes it is.

He describes grown Muslim men recoiling when he walks his dog in Karachi and a widespread religious belief that contact with dogs makes Muslims ritually unclean before prayer. Hanif traces much of what he bluntly calls “Muslims’ dog hate” to interpretations of the Hadith—the corpus of the sayings or traditions of the Prophet Muhammad, revered by Muslims as a major source of religious law and moral guidance.

But then Hanif does something wonderful.

He fights back using his own religion.

He remembers the imam of his childhood happily cuddling a poodle. He recalls the Islamic story of a prostitute forgiven by Allah after giving water to a desperately thirsty dog. He points to Muhammad protecting a mother dog and her puppies during a military campaign.

And he owns a dog himself.

At a time when radical Muslims make many Americans—including me—feel disrespected, abused and pushed to the limit, perhaps something as simple as a good Muslim man’s love for his dog can remind us of the humanity we still share.

Because dogs are just a symbol.

A few weeks ago, horrifying images emerged from Ceuta, in Spain.

After the enormous illegal invasion from Morocco into the Spanish city, videos showed the illegal aliens abusing a dolphin calf. The animal had reached shore alive and disoriented, was dragged from the water and struck on the head with a stick. The baby dolphin died a merciless death while the Muslim illegals laughed.

I thought of that dolphin.

And then I thought of Pongo.

Immigration isn’t simply about moving people across borders. People bring cultures with them: religion, customs, traditions, attitudes and assumptions about how human beings—and animals—should be treated.

That is why unfiltered immigration is an unacceptable tragedy.

People who come to live among us must respect our laws, embrace our culture and learn to live within our traditions. The society receiving them cannot constantly be expected to adapt instead.

And yes—why not?—respect our dogs.

You don’t have to love Pongo. You don’t have to invite him onto your sofa.

But basic humanity should be non-negotiable.

Mohammed Hanif reminds me that different religions and cultures don’t need to make that shared humanity impossible.

But we must actively discriminate against criminals, violent people and those who lack the minimum shared understanding of good and evil.

We must build bridges with those who show a similar understanding of the principles of humanity.

Sometimes the bridge between civilizations has four legs and a tail.

A tartan collar too.

And his name is Pongo.

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