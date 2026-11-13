ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
5h

And I never saw a dog wearing a suicide vest.

Reply
Share
4 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
11h

I prefer dogs over Muslims. If Muslims won't tolerate dogs, then they're the ones that have to go.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.