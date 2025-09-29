When those who forced even children to wear masks during COVID (with no medical or scientific explanation behind their decisions) question the fact that Law Enforcement officers need to protect their identities when carrying out their duties, you know the Left is desperado trying to undermine the Police work against ILLEGAL immigration and the cartels.

This headline from the once-respectable US not-for-profit news agency Associated Press says it all:

The text continues spreading confusion with statements like this: “The rise of masked officers is controversial new ground in American life.” And photos like this:

Interestingly enough, for the Leftists governing AP, it wasn’t equally controversial the fact that the Biden-Harris administration left for four years our borders wide open, thus allowing for millions and millions of criminals from all backgrounds, nationalities and profiles to enter the US, spreading death, insecurity and fear, and becoming a truly “controversial new ground in American life.”

Yes, the reality is that Law Enforcement in America doesn’t have to wear facemasks in 2025 because Prez Trump is a Hitlerian figure that wants to frighten the American public. Law Enforcement in America have to wear facemasks in 2025 because the lunatic Biden-Harris administration strengthened the position of the international cartels in our country to limits never seen before. Chinese, Iranian, Mexican, Venezuelan, Colombian, Salvadoran, Middle Eastern mafias have spread all over the US, thanks to the policies of the past Democrat administration from 2021 to 2025 and thanks to the Democrats governors’ mismanagement in states like Maine, New York, California, and many others.

The Left repeats to the American public now that Police wearing facemasks is bad. However, they said nothing of the kind when violent Antifa mobs wearing masks burnt and looted our country: that is no problem for the DNC.

Foreign mobsters flying Mexican or “Palestinian” flags while blocking our streets and burning our towns is all sweet and dandy for the Left, haven’t you noticed?

But no, we are not all as dumb as the AP and the rest of the manipulators in the mainstream media hope for. We see through their bullshit and their anti-American agenda.

By the way, the same lunatic open border policies in the rest of the Western world have brought the same effects everywhere. Police in Europe also wear facemasks, and nobody claims they are unrecognizable: because they carry large identifying signs that say POLICE.

In Denmark:

In Spain:

In France:

In Germany:

In Portugal:

In Iceland:

The operational needs, the security risks, and the doxing of Law Enforcement officers by treasonous Leftist politicians and mainstream media have imposed these situations everywhere. It is common sense: not any Nazi agenda by Prez Trump to rob American democracy.

You see? The Left created the problem: they opened our borders, they brought in the millions of illegal criminals, they distributed them all over the country. They are the ones who have created the situation that requires OUR Law Enforcement officers, our brave men and women in BLUE, to have to protect their identities while they do their selfless work to protect us. And the same Left tries now to scare Americans saying “Trump’s ICE” is wearing facemasks somehow to violate their oath to our laws, or to put our public in danger…

Don’t fall for this shit. For the fake headlines of AP, CNN, MSNBC, the BBC and many others. For them the cartel members are sweet innocent “Maryland men”, “Texas fathers”, etc…

Don’t let them play with you, with your good heart and your minds. Their manipulative headlines are literally telling you that black is white and white is black, that night is day and day is night, that hate is love and love is hate, that patriotism is bad while treasonous behavior is good, that illegality is fine when it is in their interest but that you must follow the law when they want to control you.

Stand up for yourselves and for our country. The mainstream media is now our enemy in this fight for American freedom in the new Golden Age inaugurated by the Trump-Vance administration’s reforms. Remember: Democrats hijacked our lives and freedoms already; let’s not allow them to do it ever again.