Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -a key supporter of both Hamas and the Ayatollahs- presents the Ataturk International Peace Award to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres -a key supporter of both Hamas and the Ayatollahs- in Ankara on March 12th, 2026. (Photo: HDN).

Sometimes the gap between words and reality becomes impossible to ignore.

As fellow Substacker Serge Milshtein reminded us, Israeli hostage Mia Schem, a survivor of Hamas captivity, described a deeply disturbing picture: being moved by terrorists in UNRWA ambulances, hidden within UN civilian infrastructure, and held in environments tied to international humanitarian presence.

These are not minor UNRWA and UN failures.

They point to something far more serious: the exploitation of systems meant to protect civilians—and the inability, or complicity, of global institutions to stop it.

Which makes what happened next all the more jarring.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan awarded a peace prize to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, praising his leadership, neutrality, and commitment to dialogue. Two supporters of Hamas and of the Ayatollahs’ regime, praising each other and ridiculing both humanitarian conventions and the UN itself.

A peace prize. From and to those who allow Hamas and the Islamic Republic of Iran to do what they do best: to massacre innocent civilians, spread Islamism and seed future violence.

At a moment when serious questions are being raised about the role of UN-linked structures in one of the world’s most brutal conflicts.

That contrast is hard to ignore.

On one side, evidence that humanitarian frameworks have been used as cover by terrorists. On the other, ceremonies celebrating the very institutions responsible for failing to prevent such outcomes.

It’s more than irony.

It’s the worst credibility crisis. Ever.

Because peace is not built on speeches, awards, or carefully worded statements.

It is built on trust. On actions. On justice and truth.

And when that all erodes, no prize—no matter how prestigious—can restore it.

The enemies of the West hijacked the UN long ago.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres lulled it to its death.

It’s time to finally hold the UN’s funeral too.

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