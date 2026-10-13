Yes, Obama can keep his Nobel Peace Prize. It is useless since then, anyway.

Wars usually end because somebody can no longer continue fighting.

Azerbaijan faced a rather different question in November 2020.

“When you have won, when your enemy is retreating and when your Army can continue advancing—when do you stop?”

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff recently recalled President Donald Trump asking Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev essentially that question.

“Why did you stop?

You had them on the run. You had the stronger military.”

Aliyev’s answer was remarkable.

“Because Azerbaijan had recovered what it wanted back. We didn’t need more.”

Think about that.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought over Nagorno-Karabakh—an Armenian-populated region inside Azerbaijan—for more than three decades. There was blood, displacement, bitterness, defeat, victory and enough historical grievance to supply generations with reasons for several other wars.

Eventually, Azerbaijan emerged militarily victorious.

And victory creates its own temptation.

Revenge.

Take another town.

Humiliate the defeated enemy.

Make them pay for what they did when they were stronger.

Keep going simply because now you can.

Azerbaijan didn’t.

In August 2025, Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed a peace agreement in Washington. President Trump also helped produce something remarkably practical: the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity—TRIPP—a proposed transportation link across Armenia connecting Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave.

Peace was beginning to acquire roads.

Since then, relations that seemed almost unimaginable only a few years ago have begun emerging—despite the establishment’s efforts to discredit Orange Man’s peace diplomacy.

Starting then, Azerbaijan has supplied petroleum products to Armenia, facilitated transit and pursued new transportation links.

None of that erases history. Nor should it.

Peace does not require forgetting who did what to whom. It requires deciding that remembering it does not oblige you to do it again.

Ending a multigenerational conflict is a decisive political choice.

We often speak of history as though Nations were prisoners of it.

They aren’t.

History explains how we arrived somewhere.

Politics decides where we go next.

What in America we call “thinking outside the box.”

I have argued before that decline is a political choice.

Perhaps this is the other side of the same coin.

Peace and prosperity are a political choice too.

A country can inherit hatred without choosing to perpetuate it. It can inherit a territorial conflict without condemning another generation to fight it.

Someone, eventually, has to decide the inheritance ends here.

Thanks partly to President Trump’s diplomacy and stewardship, Azerbaijan and Armenia have an opportunity their parents and grandparents never had.

To leave their children peace and prosperity instead of another reason for war.

Who needs you—Nobel Peace Prize?

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold up their signed versions of the “Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”, at the White House on August 8th, 2025. (Photo: Reuters).

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