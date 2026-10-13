ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
Oct 13

You hit on a quality that few seem to possess these days, "knowing what enough" is. Azerbaijan knew it and chose peace and trade.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Lola's avatar
Lola
Oct 14

Truth! Well written! We love our Armenian neighbours and never wanted to fight them. They started it, we finished it. We don’t want/need more. We want peace.

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