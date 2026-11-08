I have finally understood cultural appropriation.

And I would like my money.

For years, we have heard endless complaints about people appropriating other cultures: clothing, hairstyles, food, music, traditions and symbols.

Fine.

Let’s talk about language.

Every day, governments around the world denounce colonialism—in English.

They attack Western capitalism—in English.

They communicate with international organizations, negotiate financing, issue bonds, attract investors, conduct diplomacy and participate in global commerce—in English.

Others do exactly the same thing in French or Spanish.

Apparently cultural appropriation becomes considerably less offensive when it lowers transaction costs.

So I have a proposal.

The Cultural Appropriation Language Tax.

Want to use English internationally?

Pay up.

Every government document published in English: fee.

Every diplomatic communication: fee.

Every English-language investment prospectus seeking Western capital: definitely a fee.

Every speech at an international organization: charge by the word.

Britain could collect the royalties. And we in the United States deserve a large percentage for dramatically increasing the language’s global market value.

France can administer French.

Spain can collect for Spanish.

Though Paris and Madrid may soon adopt Arabic as their post-national language.

Portugal shouldn’t be forgotten either.

Don’t want to pay?

No problem whatsoever.

Use Quechua.

Use Swahili, Arabic or Chinese.

Use Zulu or one of the Mayan languages.

Use whatever indigenous language you consider culturally appropriate.

Klingon is fine with me too.

But don’t expect everyone else to translate it, process it, understand it and conduct international commerce in it at their expense.

Want access to the enormous economic advantage of a global lingua franca?

Welcome to Capitalism. The invoice is attached.

Imagine the possibilities.

Governments could denounce Western colonialism in their own languages while waiting several weeks for international investors to find translators.

International organizations could stop providing effortless linguistic accommodation.

Financial markets could receive bond offerings written entirely in languages virtually nobody outside the issuing country understands.

Enjoy competing in the 21st century that way.

Of course, I don’t actually want anyone taxed for speaking English.

That’s the point.

Human civilization advances because cultures borrow from one another constantly.

We borrow languages, foods, music, technologies, religions, weapons, mathematical concepts, political institutions and ideas.

Sometimes that exchange happened peacefully—sometimes through war.

Sometimes it accompanied peaceful migration—often invasions.

Sometimes trade—voluntary or not.

And yes, sometimes conquest and colonization.

Human history is messy—just as humans are.

But civilizations do not develop inside sealed containers.

English itself is magnificent proof. Germanic foundations mixed with Norse, French, Latin, Greek and countless words borrowed from cultures around the world.

Try purifying that.

You would probably have difficulty ordering breakfast.

Perhaps instead of obsessively asking who appropriated what from whom, we might occasionally appreciate the extraordinary human inheritance created when civilizations encounter one another.

So please.

Speak English.

Speak French.

Speak Spanish.

Borrow words. Borrow recipes. Borrow music. Borrow ideas.

Improve them.

Pass them along.

That’s civilization.

But if we’re going to start sending invoices for cultural appropriation, let’s at least be consistent.

Your English bill is in the mail.

How do you like them apples?

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