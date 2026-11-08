ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Ivan's avatar
Ivan
1h

Do forget the denim jeans, the table manners, and mini skirts.

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3 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
1h

After spending nearly a week in a large metro area I have decided to carry a 6’ check cord & bring some purple hair, face tatted & nose ring to the circus. I believe the snap will hold 300# of Karen The Kat thingy

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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