I was a young internationally deployed officer when I first drove an armored car in a post-conflict scenario as part of a large international organization mission back in 2001. With me in the car was a British fellow mission member. Together we went through several critical learning field experiences. I sat with him at a restaurant later in 2003 and we shared views about the US intervention in Iraq. I will never forget his words: “Quagmire. You won’t get out of there victorious.” I was convinced that the ousting of Saddam Hussein would allow for a period of democratic and economic revival there. I was wrong. I have never forgotten the lesson, further strengthened after the obvious failure in Afghanistan: democracy cannot be imported to societies unprepared for it, as it only works there where it generated organically. Tribal or clan societies are no fertile grounds for Western democracy.

I mention this because these are the memories that came to my mind when I read Alexander Muse’s excellent post “Rethinking Military Intervention in The Age of America First”. The age he speaks about is what I call PAX AMERICANA, Latin for “American Peace”. Just like PAX ROMANA was built on the formidable superiority of the Roman Legions, PAX AMERICANA is built on the political and strategical clarity that President Trump has developed on top of the military might and dominance DC Draino talks about above.

The current intervention by the United States and Israel in Iran is being described as the start of a new war. It is not. This war began in 1979. For 47 years, the Ayatollahs’ regime has waged an undeclared but relentless campaign of attrition against America, Israel, and the West — through bombings, hostage-taking, missile programs, and proxy militias. From Lebanon to Gaza to the Red Sea, Tehran’s reach has extended through Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and the lose network of multiple Islamist gangs that violently roam the EU since 2014.

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu -the Left’s true BETES NOIRE- are not opening a new front; they are confronting the source. Deterrence failed in the past because the evil theocracy in Tehran never faced decisive consequences. That reality got finally shuttered when Orange Man gave the order to go ahead with operation Epic Fury, in Mar-A-Lago’s situation room.

The speed and precision of joint operations suggest that recent US military reforms have already paid substantial dividends. Readiness, logistics, and force projection demonstrate a margin of superiority no regional adversary can match. Vitally close, trusted US–Israel cooperation has again proven its strategic value — not in communiques, but in capability and precision when needed.

But the crisis has also exposed once more the uncomfortable truths about NATO and Europe that we cannot ignore any longer, simply because most European “allies” failed to reform their ways. When PM Starmer denied access to the strategic UK base at Diego Garcia, the Trump-Vance administration pivoted to facilities in Greece and Bulgaria, prompting the United Kingdom to authorize use of its sovereign bases in Cyprus. Meanwhile, Germany has acknowledged shared concerns about Iran’s destabilizing conduct but stopped short of military participation, emphasizing restraint and diplomacy. France and Spain have taken similar positions, in a more anti-US manner. Yet precisely alliances are measured in decisive moments. Alignment in principle without operational consequence drain partnerships of meaning.

By contrast, smaller but reliable partners — Hungary, Greece, Slovakia— have demonstrated greater strategic clarity. Turkey, under President Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, has kept channels open to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps until the very last minute — a posture that signals strategic ambiguity at best. Ankara knows that once the Free Iran forces take over Tehran, Turkey’s regime becomes the next problematic one in the region.

Those who dreamt with overwhelming a seemingly cornered Israel just two years ago, look in despair now after realizing President Trump and PM Netanyahu are about to achieve all their strategic goals in the region.

If this intervention accelerates the end of nearly five decades of theocratic rule and opens a path to stability and prosperity in the Middle East, history will record who acted — and who hesitated. Europe has proven again to be a deflated giant, led by political figures with zero strategic weight and who represent Globalist agendas that cannot align with the real interests of any individual European nation. The loss of strategic value at this point in history means geopolitical death, for being allied to countries that just talk the talk but never intervene significantly brings little added value to the powers that be.

The United States under the Trump-Vance administration is decisively leading the group of Nations that want to be proactive players, not just reactive observers. With the United Nations largely absent, the international system itself is entering a new formidable period of redesign at full speed. The Board of Peace proved that already.

PAX AMERICANA is not rhetoric. It is resolve. And it is being tested now.