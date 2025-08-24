“We want safety for our children, our elders and ourselves; we want respect for our institutions and countries, symbols and history, because they make us who we are. And we want peace in our streets, because without safety and stability, the word democracy means absolutely NOTHING.”

The quote is mine. Part of a note I wrote a few days ago:

A photo blew my mind today. It’s simple, unprepared, direct and full of meaning:

It shows PATRIOTISM in a pizza box. Patriotism in a handshake. Patriotism in a smile. Patriotism in service. It shows love, care, devotion, leadership, commitment… it puts AMERICA FIRST.

An America as real as the one we live in today, in 2025. Our President is shaking hands with our braves in Law Enforcement, whom he sent to clean and save our National Capital from the devastation chosen by a political project that has entirely disconnected itself in the 21st century from real America, from our values, our needs, our hopes and our rights as American citizens.

Everything is symbolic on that photo. Wiseguy Pizza was founded in 2012 by a Turkish immigrant who brought to DC the best pizza-making traditions of New York, Italy and Turkey, using filtered water and nothing but the best ingredients from the US and away: tomato sauce from California, cheese from Wisconsin, extra-virgin olive oil and Parmigiano-Reggio cheese from Italy. Thompson Hospitality, America’s largest minority-owned foodservice provider, bought Wiseguy Pizza in 2022. Many a food critic had noted this pizza maker’s top notch quality, but now this photo of President Trump feeding our braves in DC will make the Wiseguy brand reach the moon! Let me tell ya!

Now compare that photo with this:

Compare one White House with another. Compare one vision of America and the world (and its consequences) with another. Compare the tragedy of a Democrat Party hijacked by Islamists, Communist radicals, “transgender” activists, Globalists and Antifa hordes, with that of the MAGA patriots working to improve the lives of average Americans on a daily basis. As simple as that.

It’s impossible to deny that the vast majority of Americans, just like the vast majority of Westerners the world over, gravitate instinctively towards the first photo.

It is only through that sense of healthy PATRIOTISM that we can reconnect with our better selves, our better history, our ancestors and our traditional National aspirations, which were abandoned by our narcissistic political elites far too long ago.

No, that success that fills our hearts is not found in money, expensive cars, depravity, debauchery or abusive ostentation.

It is found in hard work, in a pizza box, in a handshake of respect and devotion, in the commitment of patriotic citizens to do what the hour demands of us whenever needed, in our revived National Capital, liberated from the abuse, negligence, devastation and disrespect that 21st century politics tried to drown our country in.

America is back, baby! There’s still plenty ahead to do… and our enemies (both foreign and domestic) are still very powerful, but -day by day, pizza box by pizza box, handshake by handshake, smile by smile- with strength and honor, devotion and sacrifice, with hard work and strategic decision-making, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN and -God willing- if all goes well, we shall be able to help making the World better again soon.

To our enemies: self deport while you can.

To the Patriots (in the US and away): God bless you all.