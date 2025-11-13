The Faroe Islands are a North Atlantic archipelago located 320 km north-northwest of the United Kingdom and about halfway between Norway and Iceland. They are an autonomous country of the Kingdom of Denmark, with a total area of about 1,400 km2 and a population of 56,210 in September 2025.

The terrain is rugged; the climate is subpolar oceanic climate, windy, wet, cloudy, and cool. Temperatures average above freezing throughout the year because of the Gulf Stream.

Between 1035 and 1814, the Faroes were part of the Kingdom of Norway. In 1814, the Treaty of Kiel granted Denmark control over the islands, along with two other Norwegian island possessions: Greenland and Iceland. The Faroe Islands have been a self-governing country within the Kingdom of Denmark since 1948, three years after WWII.