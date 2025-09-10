“Immigration laws are the only laws that are discussed in terms of how to help people who break them.” - Thomas Sowell, PhD

As ICE Agents do their work according to our LAWS, which is what makes us a country, not yet a failed state -as our enemies (foreign and domestic) want-, “outrage” reportedly grows in certain communities, and mainstream media speaks of the “anxiety created on immigrants who see their livelihoods in America threatened by the Trump administration”.

This is all moronic beyond belief. I am myself an immigrant to these United States of America! Am I anxious about our government FINALLY implementing our immigration laws? NO! I am not anxious! Why? Because I immigrated LEGALLY.

Because when you do things LEGALLY, respecting the law, like a civilized person, you are not ANXIOUS when the law is then implemented. That is WHY THE HELL we pay taxes here. Not so “transgender events” can be sponsored in Guatemala, faux pro-democracy demonstrations can be paid for in Serbia, or murals with the face of self-overdosed criminal George Floyd can be painted with our money on our embassy walls in Kabul, Bamako or Helsinki.

When you advocate for the violation of our rules and laws, for the abuse of our national generosity, and the wasting of our hard-earned public taxes on anything not related to advancing the needs of US citizens, I can only say: enough about your anxiety, your rage, your absurd stories and your attacks on our institutions! Enough!

Anxiety, you say?

Play the song loud, ‘cause I DON’T CARE! I LOVE IT!

They came to America years ago. Applied for a green card. Their application was processed and rejected. They were told to go back wherever they came from. Did they leave? No. They stayed. ILEGALLY. Opened their business. ILEGALLY. Surely bribed local authorities, thus fueling corruption. Continued living, working and going about their lives in America ILEGALLY. And now, when ICE Agents (God bless them) come to arrest and deport them, in full compliance with our laws, the Leftist media shouts out against this, and the usual fools scream that this is outrageous and that these people are actually “pillars of their community”!

Well, mate, if the so-called pillars of your community are here illegally, your community SUCKS! And let me tell you: they are going to be deported -all of them who are here illegally- because that is what OUR laws say. And you should be investigated for not reporting them to the authorities, and for supporting the violation of US law if you did so at any point knowingly.

We have been abused by your lot during years unlawfully, forcing us to vaccinate, close businesses, close schools, etc… to comply with your moronic COVID laws. Now we are going to force you to comply with our US immigration laws. And if you don’t like it, you can get the hell out of here too. Pillars of the community… my derriere.

Go ICE! Go Tom Homan! Go President Trump! Deport everyone here illegally, so our communities can have proper pillars and grow healthy again, without the corruption and misery (what they called “diversity”) imposed on us by Obama, Biden, Mayorkas, Harris, Blinken, Clinton and all the anti-US traitors who have been abusing Americans’ generosity, good will and patience for so damn long!

