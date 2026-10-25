ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
2d

My wife is a school teacher and told me that the world wars are not discussed anymore in school's because there's no interest in them anymore.She didn't like the response I gave her but to be fair the lack of interest and complaints come from the parents of her students and that's a problem you could write a whole other article about.We are failing our youth on so many levels anymore and I can't just blame the school system for that anymore because when I talk about the history of the world wars with my younger coworkers all they do is recite Russian propaganda from the 1890s against the Jews. That's why I appreciate and share so much of your articles with people because you and a few others are keeping history alive. Keep up the good work buddy.

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4 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
Hansen1's avatar
Hansen1
1d

Wow, fantastic stuff, finding those pieces of such a scattered puzzle in the mud after so many years! Hopefully whoever is left of these men’s families get some closure, regardless of which side they were fighting for. I know a family whose son never came home from Vietnam(my era) and his mom’s heart ached until she passed🙏🏼

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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