The mighty Danube flows from what today is Southern Germany through Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine into the Black Sea.

Europe’s Danube is running extraordinarily low in 2026.

A combination of factors has reduced the majestic river to levels that are disrupting navigation.

But something else is happening.

History is emerging from the mud.

This past August, in Budapest, near Batthyany Square and directly across the Danube from the magnificent Hungarian Parliament, researchers discovered a German military motorcycle.

Not just any motorcycle.

A DKW NZ 350-1, manufactured in Saxony from 1944 for military use during WWII.

After more than 80 years buried in the river environment, it was remarkably well preserved, apparently protected from corrosion by diesel-contaminated mud.

Then they kept digging.

And found two German soldiers.

Human skeletons that had apparently lain there since the terrible final months of WWII.

This is not some distant foreign history. A vast majority of Americans carry some European ancestry. For much of America, the people who lived, fought, loved and died in Europe were quite literally our ancestors—our relatives.

And these two men have stories that may finally be told.

Two complete German military identification tags were recovered—one associated with the Wehrmacht and another with the infamous Waffen-SS*.

*Remember the Nazi tattoo that Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner had carried on his chest for two decades?—which Maine Dems didn’t think was an impediment to vote for him? Yes, the Waffen-SS, those bad hombres from WWII who did the most inhumane things.

Normally, when a German soldier died, his identification tag was broken in two. One half remained with the body; the other was used to record his death.

These were intact.

Perhaps their deaths were never officially recorded—their families simply waited.

Investigators also recovered German Tellermine 35 anti-tank mines, a gasoline container and something particularly intriguing:

A Kuban-Schild decoration.

Such military decoration was awarded to men who had fought at the Kuban bridgehead in 1943. This was a German military position on the Taman Peninsula, in Soviet Russia, between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Existing from January to October 1943, the bridgehead formed after the Germans were pushed out of the Caucasus. The heavily fortified position was intended as a staging area for the Wehrmacht which was to be used to renew attacks towards the oil wells of the Caucasus.

If this medal belonged to one of these soldiers, imagine his journey.

From the Eastern Front to the Caucasus and back...

Across a collapsing German war machine...

To Budapest...

And eventually into the mud beside the Danube.

But another object asks much darker questions.

A gold wedding band.

Did one of these soldiers wear it because somewhere a wife was waiting for him?

Was he carrying the ring of somebody he loved?

Or was its story much darker?

Stolen from a prisoner?

Taken from someone who never survived the encounter?

Perhaps we will never know.

That’s the terrible thing about objects recovered from war.

They survive after the people who could explain them are gone.

One identification tag being associated with the Waffen-SS makes romanticizing these men particularly inappropriate.

The SS was declared a criminal organization at Nuremberg for its involvement in horrific crimes. Even Democrats in 2026 America should know about this, though thanks to the Teachers’ Union our schools’ education levels are in the gutter.

The German War Graves Commission is now trying to identify who these two recovered soldiers were, using the bones, teeth, identification tags and surviving objects to reconstruct their identities.

They are expected to be buried in November at the German military cemetery outside Budapest, where more than 16,000 war dead already rest.

The motorcycle will survive them again, preserved for the Budapest Military History Museum.

But the Danube isn’t finished talking.

Hundreds of miles downstream, falling waters in Bulgaria have exposed something vastly older.

The foundations of Constantine’s Bridge.

Built across the Danube in AD 328, the Roman structure once stretched approximately 2.5 kilometers, connecting Roman Empire territories in today’s Bulgaria and Romania.

Think about that.

AD 328.

A Roman bridge.

1945.

A German motorcycle.

Two dead soldiers.

Identification tags.

A military decoration.

A wedding ring.

2026.

The water levels fall.

And history begins reappearing.

For 81 years, the Danube flowed over those two men—their lives and stories.

Empires disappeared.

Borders moved.

Germany was divided and reunited.

The victorious Soviet Union disappeared.

Generations were born and died.

Budapest rebuilt itself.

And underneath the water remained the remnants of a war we all desperately wanted to leave behind.

Perhaps rivers like the mighty Danube don’t merely cross history.

At times they preserve it.

The DKW NZ 350-1 mentioned above appeared in excellent conditions…

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