ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
Oct 3

Don't believe in God? All of the things that could go wrong with our little upstart revolution, didn't. I believe God wanted the USA to be born.

Unfortunately there are a number of actors who feel and think differently.

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Dave
Oct 4

hey buddy that was yet another interesting lesson. Thank you

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