Continental Navy frigate Boston (1777), painted by Rod Claudius in 1962.

Imagine losing two future Presidents of the United States in the same naval engagement.

In March 1778, that possibility was very real.

John Adams was crossing the Atlantic aboard the Continental Navy frigate Boston, bound for France on his first diplomatic mission there.

He was 42 years old.

Traveling with him was his ten-year-old son—John Quincy Adams.

The future 2nd and 6th Presidents of the United States were sailing together through an Atlantic dominated by the Royal Navy, while our young country fought for its survival against the British Empire.

This was no comfortable diplomatic crossing.

Boston was a 24-gun frigate commanded by Captain Samuel Tucker—who had been in England at the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, but returned to Massachusetts in the autumn of 1775 to join the Continental Navy.

Adams was not merely a passenger. He was an extraordinarily valuable target.

A signer of the Declaration of Independence and one of the Revolution’s most prominent leaders, his capture by the British would have been quite a prize.

And beside him was a little boy absorbing an education no classroom could possibly provide.

Then, on March 11th, 1778, sails appeared.

A British merchant vessel.

Her name was Martha.

Boston gave chase.

The American frigate eventually caught the British ship, and a naval engagement followed.

John Adams did something wonderfully John Adams.

He wanted to be on deck.

Captain Tucker, understandably less enthusiastic about allowing one of America’s most important diplomats to get himself killed during a sea battle, reportedly ordered Adams below.

The future President reluctantly complied.

The Americans won.

Martha surrendered and became Boston’s prize.

But think about the alternative.

Had the encounter gone differently—or had a Royal Navy warship appeared instead—the British might have captured John Adams and John Quincy Adams together.

America’s future 2nd President.

And America’s future 6th.

Neither man, of course, could have known that.

Especially the ten-year-old.

John Adams was sailing to France because diplomacy had become another battlefield of the American Revolution. France had formally allied itself with the United States only weeks earlier, transforming America’s rebellion against Britain into something much larger.

And the boy accompanying him?

John Quincy Adams would grow into one of the most experienced diplomats America ever produced.

Minister to the Netherlands.

Minister to Prussia.

Minister to Russia.

Minister to Britain.

Secretary of State.

And eventually—

President of the United States.

So aboard that Continental Navy frigate crossing a dangerous Atlantic were not simply a father and his ten-year-old son.

There were two future Presidents and two generations of American diplomacy.

And for a moment on March 11th, 1778, both were aboard an American warship fighting the British.

One wanted to join the action.

The other was ten.

History could have turned out very differently aboard the Boston.

Pastor Darwin Vail says “Nothing happens by chance. Everything is Divine appointment.”

President John Quincy Adams (1825-1829) was the son of President John Adams and his wife, Abigail Adams.

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