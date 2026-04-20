ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
6h

To be honest with you I've never read a bad post from you. Always been a fan of history no matter what it is. I'm also a fan of philosophy haven't seen that yet bud but I'm not complaining. I'll be really honest with you about being a paid subscriber I'm helping two out of my three kids with college and have to budget just to get gas for work, groceries.and bill's. Your work is worthy of a paid subscription and much appreciated I'm just not built like that right now and for that I apologize. What ever you decide i understand. Stay cool bud.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Ruth Matt's avatar
Ruth Matt
6h

I also like the short posts once a day. I read many publications but find yours present unique angles and perspectives. Keep it up!

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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