“Open Your Heart” is a song recorded by American singer Madonna from her third studio album True Blue (1986). Written by Gardner Cole and Peter Rafelson, it was conceived as a rock and roll song titled “Follow Your Heart” for singer Cyndi Lauper, although it was never played for her. At the time, Cole’s management was working with Madonna’s, who were looking for material for True Blue. “Follow Your Heart” was among the songs offered to the singer. She liked it and, alongside producer Patrick Leonard, turned it into a dance song, changed its title and re-wrote some of the lyrics, thus receiving a songwriting credit. I was 11-years-old when that happened, and Madonna was a cool singer back then, not the crazy-looking extraterrestrial being she incarnates today. Tell me about progress, right?

Anyway, the goal of this post today had nothing to do with Madonna, her current nutty looks or music altogether. I’m sorry that I went down memory lane and got a bit lost on my first paragraph today.

This post on this glorious Monday, April 20th of 2026, is an open invitation to you—ForeignLocal readers—to answer in the comments’ section a few questions from me to you.

As you have surely noted, I went from quite long posts to much shorter posts. I went from publishing one post per day, to publishing two a day: one in the morning and another one in the afternoon. I went from free posts to paywalled posts, and back to free posts again.

The readership is augmenting, the followship is consolidating, the paid subscribers’ numbers remain very low, and I guess there’s so much out there that many of you don’t see yet a reason to support ForeignLocal monetarily. Hence the importance of reaching out to you and ask for your support by answering these questions…

1- What do you prefer: long or short posts?

2- Do you prefer one post a day, or one in the morning and one in the afternoon?

3- What is your opinion of ForeignLocal at this point?

4- Are there any topics you don’t see mentioned here that you’d like to see in one of my posts?

5- What would make you decide to become a paid subscriber?

6- What is your favorite ice-cream flavor? I don’t want it all to be about me, you know?

Anyway, thanks wholeheartedly for being here, reading my posts, being a ForeignLocal follower, reader, subscriber and for answering these questions.

It means a lot.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

P.S. If you enjoy the ForeignLocal posts, please become a paid subscriber before Madonna’s looks get even crazier: my therapy sessions won’t pay themselves. Your support means a lot and helps keep these stories coming. Thank you!