Spanish Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez at the WEF with his colorful 2030 Agenda pin and looking like the shmuck that he is…

Do you remember clown Spanish PM Socialist Pedro Sanchez at the last NATO summit in The Hague in June?

He approved the increase to 5% of national GDP in defense spending for all Allies, simply to say minutes later in front of the world press that under his government, Spain wouldn’t invest more than 2.1%…

Let that sink in: NATO cannot approve any decision if any of the Allies rejects it. NATO approved the increase to 5% of national GDP in defense spending for all Allies, which means that inside the room, away from the cameras, PM Sanchez gave it the green light. Outside, in front of the cameras, he sang a different tune. Again.

Obviously Prez Trump reacted, quite logically, by telling Sanchez he couldn’t in fairness claim to be a serious Ally while behaving that way. Socialist Pedro Sanchez is only serious about his own political survival. He hasn’t worked a day in his life outside politics, so it is not an unheard situation, right?

A couple of weeks later, military magazine ARMADA INTERNATIONAL reported that “the acquisition by the Spanish Navy of the BAE Systems/Iveco Defence Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) first announced in March 2025 appeared to have secured funding and would move forward.”

The Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) developed by the joint venture of British multinational BAE Systems and Italy’s largest military vehicle manufacturer Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV). The US Marine Corps uses the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), which has proven quite reliable.

The plan is for the Spanish Socialist-Communist government led by PM Pedro Sanchez to procure thirty-four ACVs to be provided to the Spanish Marine Infantry Brigade “Tercio de Armada” (TEAR), so that they can replace the nineteen AAV7 (Assault Amphibious Vehicles) currently in service with the Spanish Marines.

The ACV variants will (as reported by Stephen W. Miller) include twenty-eight troop transport vehicles, two command vehicles, two recovery vehicles, and two ambulances. The contract will also include initial logistical support, training programs, simulation systems, and the development supporting infrastructure.

The outrageous part is that the abovementioned AAV7 (Assault Amphibious Vehicles) currently in service with the Spanish Marines, were acquired by Spain in 1972!

Now think about this. The amphibious assault vehicles - developed to be used in frontline warfare by the Spanish Marines- are more than half a century old. A relic. A museum piece. An embarrassment for the Spanish political class, syphoning billions of Euros away since the re-establishment of democracy in Spain in 1979, while its military personnel have been forced to rely on outdated equipment year after year for decades.

I already explained before how NATO is also a relic we must abandon in order to secure and protect our own national and strategic interests properly. I also explained before that my criticism of the Spanish political class should not be misunderstood as a criticism of the selfless Spanish Military, whom I respect after years of shared cooperation in multinational deployments.

But just think about this again. What an embarrassment. A so-called NATO power still using in 2025 amphibious assault vehicles from the early 1970s, third world prehistory. Is that how most NATO Allies have been equipped so far? And this clown Sanchez had the gall to reject publicly the need to increase military spending in his own country?

This is inexcusable, unacceptable, unbecoming any serious NATO Ally. Enough. It is definitely time to put things in their place. It makes no sense to cut the misallocation of public funds in the US just to continue being allied to countries and regimes who would rather spend their resources in LGBTQ+ shows, foreign aid scams, DEI programs, political corruption schemes (like the ones affecting the Spanish government again), illegal immigration and all other kind of improper fields.

We don’t need no NATO in 2025 with Allies who are not reliable. Enough said.