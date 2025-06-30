Medal of Honor recipient US Army 1st Lieutenant John R. Fox (1915-1944). (Photo: US Army).

The famous quote above is attributed to then US Army Lieutenant Colonel Creighton Abrams in early 1945 at the Battle of the Bulge (fought through the densely forested Ardennes region between Belgium and Luxembourg).

But there’s another quote from another battle in 1944 that blew my mind when I first read about it…

"Fire It! There's more of them than there are of us. Give them hell!"

As explained by Blake Stilwell in Military.com, Italy capitulated to the Allies and turned on its former Axis partner, Germany, in 1943. Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini was overthrown and later killed, and Hitler’s forces occupied the land it held. Rome fell to the Allies that same year. By December 1944, American forces were pushing the Germans back into northern Italy.

The 92nd Infantry Division, also known as the Buffalo Soldiers, was a segregated unit sent to the Italian Front in 1944. It was the only all-Black infantry division to fight in combat in Europe during World War II. US Army 1st Lieutenant Robert R. Fox (born 1915 in Cincinnati, Ohio) and his company arrived in Italy on Dec. 9th, 1944

Officers of the 92nd Infantry Division look at maps and orders at a farmhouse one-fourth of a mile from the Arno River, Ponsacco Area in Italy. A half hour later these troops successfully crossed the river in the push toward the Gothic Line on Sep. 1, 1944. (U.S. Army)

On Dec. 23rd, 1944, 1st Lieutenant John R. Fox volunteered to head an artillery observation post in the contested village of Sommocolonia, held by just 70 Buffalo Soldiers and 25 Italian partisans. It was supposed to be a four-day mission, but 1st Lieutenant Fox and the US Army had no clue the Germans were preparing to go on the offensive. Operation Wintergewitter (Winter Storm) was specifically designed to target the newly arrived and inexperienced US Army 92nd Infantry Division troops.

Three days after 1st Lieutenant Fox set up his position on the second story of a house, the Germans significantly increased their mortar attacks on the American positions in Sommocolonia. Early that morning, the 92nd took small arms fire and artillery barrages for the first time ever.

A relentless series of attacks from the German 14th Army quickly followed, and the Germans would not be taking any Black prisoners. Although the Americans were ordered to hold the village at all costs, the 92nd could not hold against the swarms of enemy troops coming at it. 1st Lieutenant Fox ordered his men to retreat with the rest of the fleeing US Army 92nd Infantry Division.

As they made their getaway, 1st Lieutenant John R. Fox continued to send coordinates to the artillery supporting the American defense of the village. The coordinates kept getting closer until he finally ordered an artillery strike on his own position.

The voice on the other end of the radio was Otis Zachary, a good friend of Fox’s. He warned Fox that he was calling in an attack on himself, to which Fox replied: "Fire It! There's more of them than there are of us. Give them hell!"

Along with the 29-year-old 1st Lieutenant Fox, the artillery killed an estimated 100 German troops and gave the Americans enough time to conduct an orderly retreat and help Italian civilians escape the carnage. The German offensive was also delayed. The 92nd reorganized itself and launched a counterattack, taking the village again on January 1st, 1945.

Despite his bravery and sacrifice, shamefully 1st Lieutenant John R. Fox wasn’t recommended for any medal at the time of his death in 1944. His remains were sent home and buried in Whitman, Massachusetts. That was the end of his story until 1982, when he received the Distinguished Service Cross after the Pentagon began to review the records of Black soldiers in WWII. In 1997, thanks to US President Bill Clinton, he was posthumously awarded the US Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military decoration for acts of valor in combat. It recognizes service members who have distinguished themselves by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty.

In 1997, President Clinton presented 1st Lieutenant Fox’s Medal of Honor to his widow, Arlene.

“I think it’s more than just what it means to this family,” Arlene Fox said during the presentation ceremony. “I think it sends a message to all, like a little wakeup call, that when a man does his duty, his color isn’t important.” Amen.

After the war, the citizens of Sommocolonia (Italy) erected a monument to nine men who were killed during the artillery barrage: eight Italian soldiers and US 1st Lieutenant John R. Fox. In 2005, the toy company Hasbro introduced a 12-inch action figure “commemorating Lt. John R. Fox as part of its G.I. Joe Medal-of-Honor series.” On July 16, 2000, Sommocolonia (Italy) dedicated a peace park in memory of 1st Lieutenant John R. Fox and his unit. The American Legion Post 631, located in Fox’s birthplace of Cincinnati, Ohio, is named for him.

I’m deeply proud of his bravery, his service and his sacrifice and wholeheartedly thank him and his family from these lines.