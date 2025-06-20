A couple of days ago, Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) graced us with yet another offensive and ignorant quote of hers. “Our president is spending millions of dollars [propping] himself up like a failed dictator with a military parade”. (Photo: Getty Images).

She continued her ignorant tirade saying: “I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship and I don't even remember ever witnessing anything like that to have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights,” in an interview published last week on Democracy Now!’s YouTube page.

Her ignorance, combined with her Marxist-based disregard of the country which offered her refuge in her hour of need, proves how much we need to be strictly selective of who we let into our country and into our institutions. Race is irrelevant. Culture and ideology are not.

I understand that in Third World Somalia they don’t have any tradition of military parades, but that’s certainly not the standard by which to judge reality in the US in 2025.

Military parades have been a relevant way to celebrate our countries and institutions in Western democracies for years. France, Spain, the UK, Italy, Denmark, you name it…

The massive annual military parade on Bastille Day in Paris (France). Yep, not a sign of dictatorial disregard for people’s constitutional rights…

The colorful annual military parade in Madrid (Spain) isn’t any dictatorial disregard for people’s constitutional rights… either.

Trooping the Colors in the London annual military parade? No, Ilhan Omar, not a dictatorial disregard for people’s constitutional rights… at all.

And even in countries where there may not be annual parades, they certainly commemorate historical feats with large military parades too. The examples are manyfold.

In 2010, Argentina celebrated the 200th anniversary of their independence with another massive military parade, as it is common in democracies everywhere on Earth.

So were the United States, the Trump administration, and We The People entitled and justified to have a massive parade in Washington DC this year to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the foundation of the US Army? You bet we were!

Just the fact that we have to even explain this, shows how unbearable the constant attack against our democratic institutions and our Nation has become. The democratically-elected President of the United States honoring our Army and Nation on such an important day for OUR COUNTRY doesn’t deserve such attacks, which are absolutely unjustifiable.

To the ungrateful and abusive Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN): No! We haven’t “turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights.”

We have the right to celebrate the Army of the USA. An institution that has sacrificed so much not only for our own country but for the peoples of many others in the world.

And no, we won’t take history or political lessons from you, your culture or your country. How about you show some gratitude and appreciation for these United States of America? You don’t like it? Go back to Somalia. You won’t be missed here…