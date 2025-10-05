ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
1d

"were told that Joe Biden received more than 81,2 million votes"

That's about 6M more votes than Kamala Harris got 4 years later against the same opponent. If that was the case, you would expect Democratic leaders to be ripping their Get-Out-The-Vote operation to shreds in order to get to the root cause of this electoral disaster.

But they're not the least bit concerned that 6M Biden voters didn't turn out four years later to stop Trump again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Al Ballesteros
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture