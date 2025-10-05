An election is the cornerstone of life in peace in any democratic society. For it to actually be that, several factors need to be guaranteed.

1) The public needs to have access to pluralistic information. Censorship in a modern, democratic and pluralistic society is not permissible. Freedom of the media and freedom of information are essential to vote freely.

Since 1975, the US participates in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (the OSCE), the primary international organization in the West setting the standards for democratic, free and fair elections. The OSCE says it is essential that candidates and political parties “have an equal opportunity to inform voters about their policies and not face discrimination in getting media access”.

But this was violated in 2020, when the US media adopted new content moderation policies designed to limit the public access to information about Hunter Biden's laptop, and about the Biden family influence peddling. According to polls, 17% of Democrat voters would not have voted for Biden had they known about the laptop from hell.

2) It must be clear too who is allowed to vote in each circumscription. This requires updated voter rolls, proper voter registration procedures, voter ID and absolute respect for the rule of law.

Deceased people and former residents must be taken off the voter rolls. Combining outdated voter rolls with not having voter ID only ensures election fraud. Especially worrisome is the procedure of Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, taking into consideration that 21 million illegal immigrants are in the country and the issuance of Driving Licenses in most states doesn’t preclude illegal aliens and legal non-citizens (green card holders) from being issued one. If they now are automatically included in the voter rolls, when they have no right to vote because they are not citizens of the US, the reality of election fraud is irrefutable. Illegal aliens SHOULD NOT be issued ANY SORT of ID in the US, for this only undermines our laws, further encourages illegal immigration and makes a mockery of those immigrating legally. And Driving Licenses issued to US citizens and to legal non-citizens (green card holders) SHOULD clearly state whether the holder is a US citizen or not. This way, on election day, voter eligibility can be easily verified and election fraud prevented.

Saying it is racist to request valid photo voter ID is absurd. There can be no free and fair elections without voter ID. But the reality is that Democrats don’t care about free and fair elections.

In many Democrat-run cities, interpreters were engaged and election materials translated into multiple different languages so that people who didn’t even speak English could vote. US citizens who don’t even speak English? Really? Or illegals in yet another example of election fraud encouraged with taxpayer funds?

3) Vote-by-mail procedures must be precisely adhered to. It was reported that 58% of Biden voters in 2020 voted by mail, which means that the identity of the majority of Biden voters (more than 47 million) was not verified by anyone. Get that?

The OSCE establishes that "an application requesting a postal ballot should be in writing and signed by the voter. The deadline for requesting a postal ballot should be set early enough to provide sufficient time for the election administration to check and verify the voter’s signature and other personal identifiers that might be required by the legislation on each application should there be a concern about the authenticity of the request for the postal ballot." Nothing of the kind was done in 2020 in the US, so no one could guarantee the identity of those mailing the ballots. In view of this, refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election can only be considered logical, and not "undermining the election". Accepting more than 47 million votes without verifying the identity of the voters supposedly casting them, is simply election fraud on a scale never seen before in America.

Also, the OSCE says that when dealing with vote-by-mail, "political parties and candidates should be prohibited from handling applications for postal ballots or completed postal ballot packages. Only voters, the election administration and postal service workers should be allowed to handle postal ballot packages." This again was widely violated during the 2020 election by the thousands of Democrat vote-harvesters, with undeniable room for fraud.

The OSCE international election standards also establish that a clear deadline must be set and enforced "including the date and time, for the receipt of marked postal ballots if they are to be counted by the election administration. The law must also be clear as to whether the inclusion of any extraneous material or the failure to enclose requested materials, such as proof of the identity of the voter, will invalidate the ballot." But this was again violated, with authorities accepting postal ballots way after the deadline, which is another element of election fraud.

Despite systemic propaganda that mail voting in the US is currently safe and secure, this is not true. It just allows for election fraud and it should in no way be the primary way of voting encouraged by authorities. In-person-voting on election-day is the safest, most fraud-deterring way to cast a ballot in a free and fair election.

4) There's nothing like ballot-counting-machines to allow voter fraud. I saw personally how the votes were fed by the voters in the machines on election day 2024. Said votes were later handled by several people with little supervision in what allows for a multitude of possible fraud instances. Paper ballots and hand-counting under supervision, is the most secure way to handle an election. This is not rocket science. Especially taking into account that most US constituencies have very low numbers of voters. The generalized use of vote-counting-machines is not only unnecessary but supportive of election fraud. Like DEI, they represent a solution looking for a problem.

Finally, the numbers in 2020 don’t lie either. Since 1964, the candidate winning Ohio in a general election, would win the election. This is what happened in 1964, 1968, 1972, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. Who won Ohio in 2020? Donald Trump.

He won re-election in 2020 with 74,2 million votes (an astonishing 11,3 million votes more than in 2016), the second most solid re-election in 4 decades. Reagan won re-election in 1984 with 10,5 million votes more than in 1980; Clinton won re-election in 1996 with 2,5 million votes more than in 1992; Bush won re-election in 2004 with 11,6 million votes more than in 2000; and Obama won re-election in 2012 with 3,5 million votes less than in 2008.

And yet we were told that Joe Biden received more than 81,2 million votes (that’s 7 million votes on top of Trump’s extra 11,3 million votes). More votes than any other candidate in the history of America. They want to make us believe that the Joe-Kamala ticket got in 2020 15,3 million more votes than the Barack-Joe ticket in 2012. I'm sorry, but the math simply isn't there. The 2020 election was won by Trump.

So when Mark Bernstein on his article on the Portland Press Herald attacks the Cumberland, York, Lincoln and Sagadahoc County Republican committees for organizing an event to hear J6-er Matt Brackley, by saying that the 2020 election was free and fair and that "Jan. 6 was criminal and the pardoning of those criminal actors was a self-serving action by the beneficiary of the crimes. And it is shameful for any adult in a position of responsibility to give a platform for the continued propagation of the lies," I can only point at all I explained above, and say that too many things happened on January 6th, 2021, that should not have happened.

A full investigation should explain why the National Guard wasn't deployed as President Trump offered, who actually led the demonstrators into the Capitol, and why the double standards when investigating and prosecuting January 6 and the deadly BLM riots of 2020. Bernstein also criticizes the Trump presidential pardons, but ignores that Biden just set the record for the most pardons and commutations, including police killers, drug dealers, human traffickers and rapists. So no moral lessons from Biden voters, thanks.

In good faith, nothing is more relevant at this juncture in American history than perhaps listening to Matt Brackley explaining what really happened on January 6th, 2021; what he and his family went through, while AG Merrick Garland allowed millions of criminals to roam illegally in the country committing all sorts of crimes; and the implications for our democracy of all what happened since 2021 under the illegitimate Biden administration. Especially since Democrats have been for years supporting Sanctuary jurisdictions (which are nothing but INSURRECTIONS), open borders, and multiple violations of US and State laws, since they went haywire during the first Obama term (out of the 3 he’s had).

Yes, there’s plenty to fix in America today, but we are certainly not going to be taking lessons from those who have been violating the rule of law and our most basic democratic principles for years now. Thanks, Mark, but no, Mark. There’s nothing we must be ashamed of for hosting an event to hear a patriot, when you have supported for so long with your vote so many despicable things, including the invasion of illegal criminals -many antisemitic agitators- into our country.

If you want to support us fixing what is wrong in America and protecting US interests by putting America First in all our decision-making processes, you are more than welcome to join any of the abovementioned Republican committees. But if your Trump Derangement Syndrome is sadly stronger than your love of country, I can only wish you all the best and promise I'll be praying for you. God bless.

J6-er Matt Brackley explains what he went through during J6 and after, at the event on January 25th, 2025, at the Baptist Church in Topsham, Maine.