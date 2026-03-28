Common sense has a way of imposing itself over noise, propaganda, and un-American manipulation.

Since January 2025, Democrats have pushed a narrative portraying US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as something to fear rather than respect and appreciate. Just last week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) warned on CNN that “ICE will potentially brutalize and kill Americans at airports”, irresponsibly raising concerns about the agency’s conduct.

Again.

As fellow Substacker In This Dimension noted: “A Democrat senator wrote the immigration law. A Democrat Senate passed it. A Democrat House passed it. A Democrat President signed it. Yet Democrats refuse to enforce it.”

It’s precisely what I called the Coup Against America.

Now reality is pushing back. And House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries looks exactly as what he is.

Just three days after the Trump-Vance administration deployed ICE to assist operations at US airports—stepping in to cover for a defunded TSA due to the Democrat’s shutdown of DHS—reports are emerging that challenge the unfair dominant narrative.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, an ICE agent saved the life of a one-year-old child who had stopped breathing while in line with his parents. The child’s family, of Muslim background, watched as the ICE agent acted within seconds, assessing the situation and performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Within moments, the child began breathing again. Paramedics later confirmed he was stable. The ICE agent had decisively saved the child’s life.

That is what service looks like. But don’t expect Hakeem Jeffries to admit it.

The incident cuts through long months of unfair, tense rhetoric by TDS-suffering Democrats. It shows, in the clearest possible terms, what these brave ICE officers actually do: protect lives, respond under pressure, and act when it matters most, implementing US laws. As they swore to do.

Sometimes reality has a way of dismantling false narratives faster than any argument ever could.

The Rule of Law is what separates us from the many failed states worldwide.

Support US Law Enforcement. Support ICE.

America deserves it.

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