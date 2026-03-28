ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
3h

Yet another banger buddy and more evidence that the communist Democrats and there supporters are destroying the country. Vote these fuckers out in November and bring back common sense guys.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
4h

Unfortunately, that kind of news is ignored by the mainstream media, which nearly half the nation still relies on for news. There seems to be lots of bad news today for Republicans. First the Senate caves on DHS funding, massive "No-Kings" rallies all over the country, and Republicans are losing special elections in Florida Republican strongholds. If we don't get control of this Iran situation soon, the midterms could be bad for Republicans.

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