The collection of European fools who don’t fool anyone who’s not also a fool (with the addition of the Canadian master fool), gathering at their foolish summit in London in March 2025 to foolishly promise further support to Ukraine, the CCP’s masterful plan to ruin the West…

“Britain’s economy, in case you haven’t noticed, is in the toilet. Growth has collapsed. Productivity is poor. Living standards have suffered one of the sharpest declines in recent history. Confidence has slumped. And prosperity feels like a distant dream.

I don’t know about you but when I walk around the streets of Britain these days I feel a mix of depression and embarrassment. The streets are dirty. Public transport rarely works and when it does arrive it’s worn down. Petty crime has basically been legalised, leaving a mood of fear and anxiety hanging the air. Public services are a joke. London is dead. People are visibly struggling. And nothing seems to work.” - Matt Goodwin

“…the Army’s strength has wasted away through decades of neglect, incompetence and political stupidity.

Not that it matters much, because 3(UK) can’t deploy as a full division anyway. It doesn’t have enough working tanks to put two regiments of them in the field. The Warriors are clapped out because the MoD has been penny-pinching on maintenance for 30 years. The Boxers haven’t been delivered yet. Most of the AS-90 heavy guns have either been given to Ukraine or are knackered because all the spare parts have been given to Ukraine; anyway, there’s hardly any ammunition left for them because guess where that went? The Army recently bought 14 Swedish-made Archer truck-mounted 155mm guns in a desperate attempt to get some working modern artillery. Fourteen. We used to have 96 heavy guns and a regiment of multiple rocket launchers in Germany alone.” - Fergus Mason

“Labour’s latest budget has sent shockwaves through Westminster, with growth forecasts slashed and borrowing skyrocketing. Despite claims of economic competence, the government’s socialist policies are driving Britain into financial ruin. Businesses face crippling regulations, immigration continues to strain public services, and net zero policies deepen the energy crisis. With debt soaring and confidence collapsing, will Labour correct its course, or is Britain doomed to decline under its high-tax, high-spend agenda?” - Connor Tomlinson

The situation in London described by fellow Substacker Matt Goodwin is the same one in Paris and Berlin. It is not in Madrid, but not thanks to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Madrid, the second largest city in the EU, still feels better in spite of Pedro Sanchez, because the Spanish capital, under smart Conservative rule, has been able since 2019 to reject the Socialist policies that have ruined most of Europe.

The situation in the British Army described by fellow Substacker Fergus Mason is just slightly better in the case of the French and the German Armies. It is not in the case of the Spanish one; there the situation is worse. Thanks to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and all his predecessors in the last 2 decades. They all had money for surrealist policies year after year, but not to invest in their national military capabilities. Consequences? What does that word even mean?

The Europeans always counted on Uncle Sam to be there, ready to pay the bill. Even now, when a desperado EU announced in March 2025 that they are to bump up military spending like freaks on drugs -after laughing at President Trump six years ago when he tried to wake the Europeans up to reality-, the Socialists in Spain tried once more to include the money wasted “fighting Climate Change” into the EU’s military portfolio. Luckily enough, -finally- Brussels told the Spanish Communists to cut the crap.

The situation described above by Goodwin, Mason and Tomlinson in the UK -one of the traditional pillars of Western culture- are not natural, logical or even organic. They make no sense, unless we finally realize that the goal of those who have been at the wheel for years in London -just like those in power in Brussels, Berlin, Madrid, etc- was actually to ensure the demise of the West, which meant the demise of their own countries. The politicians who own the reality depicted above by Goodwin, Mason and Tomlinson obviously did not serve their nations, their citizens, their armed forces’ best interests. They served their national enemies’ interests.

To understand the level of surrealism we are at, in late March 2025, the former British Ambassador to the USA between 2020 and 2025, Karen Pierce, has just been appointed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the UK’s Special Envoy to the Western Balkans. Arriving in Sarajevo two days ago, Special Envoy Pierce just said that “Bosnia and the entire Western Balkans are very important for British and European security.” And that “the UK strongly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia”.

Read that whole paragraph again. Now read once more the passages above explaining that the UK’s economic, social, military and political situation is currently in tatters.

Now tell me, frankly, until when are our Western governments going to pretend that they can still appoint “Special Envoys” to anywhere? The security and territorial integrity of Bosnia is key to the UK? Like Ukraine’s, right? To that UK that cannot secure its own borders, stop the invasion of illegal immigrants, field tank battalions anymore, protect British children from being raped by foreign gangs, or even ensure a minimally credible future to itself?

“To say that Canada is militarily helpless is not to indulge in hyperbole, but to confront a reality long obscured by diplomatic euphemism. The Canadian Armed Forces are not merely under-resourced; they are structurally incapacitated. The nation lacks the manpower, equipment, logistical depth, and political seriousness to defend its own vast territory, much less contribute meaningfully to the defense of NATO allies or embattled democracies like Ukraine. The Canadian military is, to borrow Hobbes, nasty, brutish, and short—in staffing, in supplies, and in strategic thinking.” - AMUSE on X

“Out of the 30 NATO Allies in 2022, just 8 of them had a larger Air Force than Ukraine’s at the time:

The US (close to 2,000 fighter jets), Turkey (294), France (203), Greece (210), the UK (151), Germany (216), Spain (140) and Italy (133).

That left 22 NATO Allies with an Air Force smaller than that of Ukraine's:

Canada (98), Poland (90), the Netherlands (54), Romania (45), Belgium (43), Denmark (37), Portugal (25), Norway (24), Bulgaria (21), Hungary (14), the Czech Republic (12), Slovakia (11), Croatia (0), Estonia (0), Latvia (0), Lithuania (0), Albania (0), Luxembourg (0), Slovenia (0), North Macedonia (0), Montenegro (0) and Iceland (0).

Finland and Sweden, which joined NATO in 2023 and 2024 respectively, also had a smaller combat Air Force than Ukraine’s in 2022: Finland with a fleet of 96 fighter jets and Sweden with a fleet of 71 fighter jets.” - Al Ballesteros

WTF??? Are we all on drugs?

How long can the Titanic band keep on playing after the ship has certifiably sunk?

We’re at the end of the line for many countries.

Stop attacking Donald Trump and fix your own mess before you CEASE TO EXIST.