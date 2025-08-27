If the Democrat Party and Lindon B. Johnson set the bases to destroy the Black nuclear family with their “War on Poverty”, Barack Obama and his radicalized Democrat Party have done all possible in the last 15 years to destroy the White nuclear family using the LGBTQ+ phenomenon and later Covid-19. The objective of both President Johnson and President Obama was to make society dependent on governmental handouts and welfare. This model, while reproducing the parameters of the Soviet and Maoist dictatorships in the long term, is absolutely incompatible with American democracy and with the Constitutional Republic our Forefathers designed and which made the United States the beacon of freedom it was until recently.

The “War on Poverty” was the unofficial name used to explain the legislation first introduced by President Lyndon B. Johnson during his State of the Union Address on January 8, 1964. This legislation was proposed by Johnson under the excuse of responding to a national poverty rate of around 19%. 50 years later, in 2014, the national poverty rate in America remained at 15%, but the destruction of the Black nuclear family had been definitely achieved.

There’s very little argument today that the regulations instituted during President Johnson’s “War on Poverty”, such as the welfare, food stamp and Medicaid programs, acted as disincentives for Black mothers and fathers to stay together within the traditional Black family units. Black families, for the most part, had been such strong, cohesive, religious, moral and Conservative units for a very long time.

In the words of Derryck Greene from Project 21, “the disastrous effects of the government’s management of anti-poverty initiatives are recognizable across racial lines, but the destruction is particularly evident in the black community. It effectively subsidized the dissolution of the black family by rendering the black man’s role as a husband and a father irrelevant, invisible and — more specifically — disposable. The result has been several generations of blacks born into broken homes and broken communities experiencing social, moral and economic chaos. It fosters an inescapable dependency that primarily, and oftentimes solely, relies on government to sustain livelihoods.”

The official national poverty rate in 2024 America under the Biden-Harris shitshow is officially at around 13%, though the real reality beyond the official figures is much worse, when trying to compute the 20 million illegal immigrants dispersed around the country since 2021 in an unprecedented invasion of poverty and crime sponsored by the US federal government, the Democrat Party, the mainstream media and the global elites under the guidance of Tim Walz’s admired CCP.

As Vivek Ramaswamy masterfully explained during the campaign trail in 2024 to multiple audiences, the LG movement of decades literally has nothing to do with the T inserted in the suicidal alphabet soup to destroy the freedoms achieved by gay and lesbian Americans in the last 40 years. The whole “transgender” movement was pushed by the Obama administration with the final aim to nuke the White nuclear family, in line with the myriad of other radical Socialist positions in all fields that are incompatible with American freedoms and values, and with family cohesion.

15 years after the Obama blitzkrieg against family unions, childbearing, traditional values and basic patriotism, the United States are at their most critical situation since the founding of our Nation. If in December 1941, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor provoked a massive wave of patriotic enlistment of young Americans to serve in the defense of the Nation, in December 2024, in the midst of the worst demographic invasion against a democratic regime in modern history, most young Americans won’t react if they don’t feel directly and personally affected. A country without borders is not a country anymore, as our enemies know very well. No Nation can survive in this trend long. It is precisely because of this, that country-loving Americans voted for a total U-turn in November 2024, looking to put America First policies back in place in 2025.

The last 4 years under the Biden-Harris surrealist reign (which everyone knew wasn’t but the third Obama term) have seen the use of the Covid-19 policies and the ludicrous push to brainwash American children into the transgender schizophrenia as ways to do to the White nuclear family exactly what Lindon B. Johnson’s “War on Poverty” did to the nuclear Black family before.

It is very interesting to notice that while the national poverty rates remain very similar through the decades, our politicians (especially in the Left) only see their wealth grow exponentially. From the Pelosis to the Obamas, from AOC to the Clintons and the Bidens, nobody has managed their finances so well while producing so little tangible goods. Many politicians in the GOP, especially the RINOs have experienced similar miraculous developments themselves, while the military industrial complex and other largest corporations saw their profits rise with policies that were widely counterproductive for the majority of average Americans.

The Trump-Vance administration has a monumental challenge ahead to save our beloved United States of America from its utter destruction. Neither Barry and Michelle, Bill and Killary, Kamala and Tim will help at all. We are on our own now, luckily.

Merry Christmas and Happy 2025! May the new year of American rebirth see us succeed in our effort to Make America Great Again. God bless!