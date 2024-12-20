ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Jenn Jones's avatar
Jenn Jones
Aug 8, 2025

There are three simple things one can do to avoid poverty: graduate high school, get married, and don't have children out of wedlock. The poverty rate for people who follow these guidelines drops to 4%

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Faith's avatar
Faith
Dec 28, 2024

Fake people all the time

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