ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Jim's avatar
Jim
5h

Only eclipsed by Joe "out of his f'n mind" Biden. As a nuclear/submarine qualified submarine i never understood how Carter got allowed through by Rick over. I had heard all the stories about Rickover's mind games. But apparently, it was very early in the inception of the nuclear navy. He apparently had something to do with dismantling the Chalk River reactor melt down in Canada. This apparently shaped his thoughts regarding all things nuclear, particularly the neutron bomb. But, having known submarine Captains and Executive officers, Carter never fit the mold in my mind. I understand what he went through at Chalk River but it's not the same as being at sea and making those decisions. I don't think he would have made it as a submarine captain. Personal opinion. I never forgave him for Panama.

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
6h

Jimmy Carter was the most destructive DEMOCRATIC POTUS of the 20th Century ! What he did to destroy America was unprecedented . Wilson was the first socialist of the century but was overshadowed by Carter and his betrayals to the American. People . Giving away the Panama Canal + giving away America’s educational system were done Intentionally to weaken America both from within and on the global stage ! America has elected some real bad POTUS’S and Jimmy Carter was in the top 5 !!

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