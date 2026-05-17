I felt truly uneasy when flags were lowered at half mast in December 2024 for a President who did untold harm to America. I will feel the same for Obama and Biden in the future.

A leader’s tenure must be measured in its totality, including the consequences of his actions.

Most Americans have refused to do so regarding the US 39th President, Jimmy Carter.

Yes, he had worn the uniform in his youth, and yes, he engaged in many globalist and environmentalist projects after leaving office, but what he did while in the White House—which many Americans still misunderstand or ignore—must be denounced as absolutely horrifying.

A leader who objectively weakens his own country is not “a good man.”

A leader who destroys the education system of his nation, replacing learning with ideological indoctrination, is not “a good man.”

A leader who plants the seeds to make future generations weaker, more divided, less capable, and less patriotic, has failed in his most basic responsibility.

A leader who hands away sovereign territory, weakens national identity, or compromises the strategic position of his country for ideological convenience is not displaying wisdom or compassion.

He is displaying betrayal, and weakness.

Betrayal and weakness at the top always have consequences below.

Even worse is the leader who, on the verge of leaving office, signs secret agreements with hostile powers or adversarial regimes behind the back of his own people.

History has many names for such behavior.

None of them honorable.

President Jimmy Carter did precisely all of that.

When he purchased the Teachers’ Union’s endorsement in 1979 by establishing the Department of Education, the US was the number 1 country in education worldwide. Forty seven years and $4.1 Trillion later, our country is number 40 worldwide, though America is number 1 in cost per student.

Our education system’s demise was a product of Jimmy Carter’s policy choice.

In 1977, President Carter negotiated the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, which transferred control of the Panama Canal to Panama by 1999. This was done under the woke premises of “improving the anti-American sentiment in Latin America”—which never happened simply because Latin American Communists hate America and always will—and “as a step towards correcting historical injustices towards Panama”—which could never justify ending US sovereignty over the Canal Zone.

The truth is that he had no right to hand US sovereignty over a key strategic territory that was as part of the US as Washington DC, Alaska or Arizona. Carter’s repugnant Marxist views cannot ameliorate such ignominious betrayal to America.

And last but not least, a day before leaving office in January 1981, President Carter agreed with the terrorist regime of the Ayatollahs—which still held US diplomats and military hostage—to the Algiers Accord, a secret agreement by which the Carter administration pledged to refrain from any form of political or military intervention in Iran’s internal affairs, to terminate all litigation and to settle trade disputes and unfreezing Iranian assets.

This was done the day before President-elect Ronald Reagan was to be sworn in: absolutely unbelievable, unforgivable, unacceptable.

Real leadership is not measured by speeches, public relations campaigns, media praise, or carefully manufactured historical narratives. Not even by UN awards.

It is measured by the consequences of the decisions taken and by whether the country is stronger or weaker after that leader leaves office.

Safer or more dangerous.

More cohesive or less.

More sovereign or less.

That is the standard.

Because patriotism is not a performance.

It is a duty—sadly forgotten by far too many in office today.

And a leader who betrays that duty may still be praised by political allies, journalists, activists, or academics—

but praise does not erase consequences.

Judging him by what he did during his presidency, Jimmy Carter wasn’t “a good man”.

No President who puts ideology or party before country is.

Oh, no.

Panama Canal Administration HQ inaugurated in 1914. The Roman numeral displayed is incorrect though. 1914 is not MDCCCCXIV but MCMXIV.

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