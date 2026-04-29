For the last 7 and a half years, Democrats in Maine controlled the Governorship, the House of Representatives and the Senate. The constitutional offices appointed through them as well.

With a population of 1.4M residents, this northern State budget has nearly doubled in 7 years, from 7 to close to 13 billion dollars.

The 2026–27 state budget—signed into law by Governor Janet Mills on April 10th, 2026—represents a 61.1% increase over 2018–19. Yep… read that again. A 61.1% increase. And yet, the locals feel nothing has improved.

The latest state budget includes $300 relief checks for residents in an election year and a new tax on those earning above $1M, that will likely see high level professionals—doctors, attorneys and other much needed professionals—further leave and avoid Maine.

On top of all that, this month, a Democrat-proposed bill—LD 1457—would have expanded the use of surveillance cameras to enforce traffic violations automatically.

Scary, I know. Luckily, it didn’t pass.

Not in the House.

Not in the Senate.

Because Mainers finally pushed back.

And that matters.

Because it reveals something deeper.

A pattern that is becoming harder to ignore.

When it comes to enforcement, the standard seems to shift.

Flexible.

Context-dependent.

Convenient.

In some areas, enforcement is limited, questioned, or deprioritized.

In others, it becomes more automated, more constant, more immediate.

Same laws.

Same state.

Different intensity.

So what is the principle?

Where is the line?

Because for ordinary citizens, the contrast is clear.

Less enforcement where consequences impact Democrats negatively.

More enforcement where consequences benefit Democrats, directly or indirectly.

And always explained the same way:

For the public safety.

For the public prosperity.

For the public good.

But when enforcement expands unevenly,

it stops feeling neutral.

It starts feeling suspiciously selective.

And when it becomes constant—

automated, invisible, unavoidable—

it begins to feel like something else.

Not protection.

Control.

That is why this matters.

Because the issue is not whether laws should be enforced.

It is whether enforcement follows a consistent principle—

or adapts to circumstance and political interest.

Because when the standard shifts,

so does trust.

And when trust vanishes—

voters must decide which standards they are willing to live under.

Just remember that when those who said for years that we needed no borders,

say now we need constant road surveillance, it’s not our safety they have in mind.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

Maine Governor Janet Mills is a candidate in the Democrat primary to run for the US Senate in November 2026. She’s running against the Nazi-tattoo-“lobsterman” who militarily trains trans-militias. Delightful. It must be the cold up north that does that to them…

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