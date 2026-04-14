ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
2h

You speak 🗣️ the truth here Foreign Local! A hard truth that all of us need to here! The United Nations does much good work around the world but it is weak and corrupt. UN peacekeepers would not help at all with the situation in Iran. In Lebanon, they’ve been there for decades and Hezbollah still operates with impunity. When will peace in the Middle East be possible? When the Ayatollahs are topper from power. Until then, peace in the region is utterly impossible. I’m glad Donald Trump is taking a hard line with Iran. We should’ve done what we’re doing now decades ago. Barack Obama or Joe Biden should’ve done this. But the way there isn’t a war in Iran, it’s a limited military operation. People need to stop calling it a war. You don’t see the U.S. Marines marching into Iran do you? We need to protect Israel, the Gulf States and the Kurds. We need to ensure they can never do nuclear research again. We need to put an end to their ballistic missile program. We need to end their gender apartheid. We need to dry up funds for their Islamist proxies all across the region.

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
22m

Is it possible it’s going a 3 gulf war

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