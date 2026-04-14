Recent developments have exposed the consolidation of a growing divide in the West.

Israel has suspended Spain from participating in activities linked to the Peace of Board military HQ monitoring Gaza’s post-conflict framework.

Trust, clearly, is not assumed.

And that matters.

Because in moments like these, the key question is not just who participates—

but what participation actually means.

There is already a familiar idea circulating in diplomatic circles:

In order to avoid further escalation,

a multinational stabilization force could be deployed.

Under the United Nations.

‘Blue Helmets’.

It sounds reassuring.

It always does. On paper.

Neutral.

Peacekeeping.

Stability.

But experience suggests something more complicated.

Consider the United Nations “Interim” Force in Lebanon: UNIFIL, deployed since 1978.

For years, it operated in an environment where one side—Hezbollah—continued to build military capability and launch attacks against Israeli civilians in plain sight.

The ‘Blue Helmets’ were present.

They were visible.

Their mandate was challenged constantly.

They were always undecisive.

That precedent matters. A lot.

Because UN peacekeeping missions do not operate in a vacuum.

They tend to freeze situations.

They create space.

And that space benefits the terrorists.

It always does.

So if a similar model were to be proposed now in Iran under UN mandate—with troops from Canada, Brazil, Spain, Turkey, Pakistan, Ireland, France and Qatar—,

the question would not only be whether it brings peace.

But whether it locks in the balance of power in the interest of the Ayatollahs’ regime at the most critical moment.

Because timing is everything.

A deployment framed as UN peacekeeping

can also shape outcomes—

by slowing momentum,

by limiting action,

by redefining what comes next.

The question is not whether peace is desirable.

It is whether peace is achievable while the Ayatollahs run the show, and if a deployment of UN ‘Blue Helmets’…

simply postpones something else. You tell me.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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