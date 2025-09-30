On Wednesday 4 December 2024, NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, met with the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic, at NATO HQ Brussels. (Photo: NATO).

Contradictions on NATO’s Southern Flank

Montenegro, a NATO member since 2017, recently faced gunfire across its border from Kosovo — a territory under NATO supervision. Yet the alliance, which prides itself on collective defense, barely reacted. Meanwhile, most NATO members recognized Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) in 2008, while four key allies — Spain, Romania, Greece, and Slovakia — refused. Adding another layer, Albania — a NATO ally since 2009 — maintains extremely close ties with Kosovo and has recently signed a military cooperation agreement with NATO ally Croatia, signaling growing regional tension with Serbia. The result is a striking contradiction: NATO claims unity and readiness to defend its members, yet divisions, unresolved borders, organized crime, and intertwined political-military networks flourish unchecked on its southern flank.

Montenegro and Kosovo: When Borders Are Unsafe

On 17 September 2025, Montenegro’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a formal protest to the Embassy of Kosovo after two shooting incidents damaged a ski resort near Hajla Stedim. The ministry requested accountability, reminding Kosovo of bilateral agreements on border demarcation and cross-border cooperation. Yet there has been no visible NATO enforcement, highlighting the alliance’s limits and raising serious questions about what “collective defense” really means.

Montenegro is not the first NATO ally to face threats in its own neighborhood. Unlike Russian provocations in Eastern Europe, which prompt rapid NATO statements and troop movements, attacks originating from a NATO-supervised territory are tolerated in relative silence. This uneven response exposes a core vulnerability in the alliance: its credibility is tied not only to military readiness but also to consistency in upholding its own principles.

Kosovo’s Fragile Statehood Under NATO Watch

Since 1999, Kosovo has operated under NATO’s military protection. KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping force, entered Kosovo one day after UN Security Council Resolution 1244 to stabilize a region ravaged by conflict between the Yugoslav Army and the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). At the time, nearly one million people had fled the territory, many permanently. Today, KFOR comprises troops from 28 countries, coordinating closely with the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) while preparing the Kosovo Security Force for full responsibility.

Yet decades of NATO presence have not produced a fully functioning state. Kosovo remains plagued by weak institutions, endemic corruption, and organized crime. Reports from European agencies suggest that Kosovo, alongside Albania, functions as Europe’s primary transit hub for illegal drugs, including heroin from Turkey and cocaine from South America. Roughly 50 tons of heroin transit Kosovo annually, generating over three billion euros — equivalent to the country’s entire 2024 national budget. Albanian criminal organizations, often operating across national borders, coordinate shipments into Europe, exploiting migrant networks and the gray zone between law enforcement and security responsibilities.

Security experts note that the structure of Kosovo’s criminal networks is deeply entwined with its semi-autonomous status. Organized crime thrives precisely because NATO’s protectorate creates a complex governance environment: troops are present to deter large-scale conflict, yet they cannot fully enforce rule of law or prevent illicit networks from flourishing. Montenegro’s border incidents are a direct manifestation of this vulnerability.

Albania: A NATO Ally and Kosovo’s Close Partner

Albania’s geographic position on the Adriatic coast has long made it a hub for international trafficking, smuggling, and related crimes such as witness intimidation, document fraud, money laundering, and corruption of public officials. Organized crime and corruption remain major obstacles to Albania’s economic and social development, despite progress in government investigations and law enforcement capabilities supported by US, EU and other international assistance.

The close political, ethnic, and cultural ties between Albania and Kosovo amplify the strategic significance of this corridor. Albania has been a NATO member since 2009, and it recently signed a military cooperation agreement with Croatia, another NATO ally, signaling a coordinated defense posture in the region. This development may heighten tensions with Serbia and adds a new dimension to NATO’s Balkan calculus. In practice, it means that Kosovo’s security issues cannot be fully isolated; Albania’s policies, networks, and military coordination intersect directly with NATO operations.

Albanian organized crime also has an international footprint. Since the late 1990s, Albanian criminal groups expanded operations across Western Europe and the United States, particularly following Albania’s near financial collapse in 1997 and the Kosovo conflict of 1998–1999. Notable examples include the Rudaj organization in New York, recognized as a “sixth crime family” alongside the traditional Italian Mafia families. Europol, the FBI, the US State Department, and INTERPOL have all identified Albanian criminal networks as significant threats due to their extreme violence, secrecy, and rapid rise from peripheral service providers to major players in international organized crime.

Albania’s Active Role in NATO and Kosovo Peacekeeping

Albania’s NATO membership has not been merely symbolic. In January 2024, President Bajram Begaj visited Albanian troops stationed at the KFOR base “Camp Villagio Italia” in Pec, Kosovo, underscoring Albania’s commitment to regional security and NATO operations. During his visit, President Begaj praised the professionalism, dedication, and sacrifices of Albanian peacekeepers, emphasizing that their service “raises the name of Albania and Albanians wherever you are” and constitutes a “critical contribution” to the defense of democratic values and stability in the region.

Albania’s commitment is further recognized internationally. Earlier in January 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Prime Minister Edi Rama (considered by many the Mafia Boss of the country) the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise for Albania’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The award cited Rama’s “significant contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation” and highlighted Albania’s alignment with NATO principles of defending the democratic community. Quite interesting considering the poor record of both countries in this field.

These events illustrate Albania’s dual role: contributing actively to NATO operations, particularly in Kosovo, while simultaneously maintaining strong bilateral ties with Kosovo. This active involvement, however, is entangled in the alliance’s broader credibility challenges. NATO’s troops in Kosovo, combined with Albania’s influence, operate in a territory whose sovereignty remains disputed among alliance members. Montenegro faces security threats from cross-border incidents, and organized crime thrives in the region — all under NATO’s supervisory umbrella.

The 2008 Kosovo UDI: Seeds of Contradiction

The contradictions extend beyond operational failures to fundamental questions of principle. In February 2008, the United States recognized Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence, quickly followed by most NATO members, despite Serbia’s objections and UN Security Council Resolution 1244 affirming Serbian sovereignty while granting Kosovo “substantial autonomy.” Four NATO member states — Spain, Romania, Greece, and Slovakia — refused recognition, citing violations of international law.

This selective recognition undermined the very principles NATO now champions in Eastern Europe. Today, NATO justifies its extensive support for Ukraine by arguing that “defending Ukraine is essential to protect the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations.” Yet did NATO not violate those same principles in 2008 by recognizing Kosovo’s UDI? The alliance now asks the world to believe that it defends international law selectively: vigorously in one theater, silently or inconsistently in another.

The dissonance is more than rhetorical. By maintaining troops in Kosovo while recognizing the UDI, NATO effectively acts as a protector of a disputed state whose sovereignty is contested among its own members. Montenegro’s border shootings, coupled with Kosovo’s unresolved status and organized crime networks, underscore the consequences: when NATO assumes a protective role over a territory without full legal or operational consensus, the credibility of its security guarantees erodes.

Organized Crime and NATO’s Responsibility

Adding to the complexity, organized crime in Kosovo and Albania is not a peripheral issue. Criminal networks involved in drug and migrant smuggling generate billions annually. The Albanian mafia controls extensive trafficking routes into Europe, collaborating across borders and exploiting weak governance in Kosovo and Albania. These networks thrive under the protective umbrella of NATO’s military presence, revealing a paradox: troops intended to ensure stability inadvertently enable criminal activity by providing a security framework without comprehensive governance.

Montenegro’s vulnerability is directly tied to this reality. The alliance’s presence does not prevent attacks from Kosovo; on the contrary, its ambiguous authority may contribute to the persistence of cross-border threats. NATO’s mission, designed to guarantee security and deter aggression, is rendered inconsistent when the alliance tolerates attacks originating from the territory it supervises.

NATO Credibility and the Two-Tier Measuring Tape

The contradictions are particularly stark when NATO’s policies in the Balkans are compared with its current support for Ukraine. Since 2022, the alliance has invested billions to strengthen Ukraine’s defense, claiming that protecting the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is essential. Yet, if NATO truly applied these principles consistently, it would have acted decisively in Kosovo to ensure Serbia’s borders were respected and to prevent cross-border attacks on Montenegro.