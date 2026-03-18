As Tyler Piekarski of the Founders’ Signal stated so clearly earlier: they stopped being true allies long ago. Perhaps they never really were such.

Vaughn Cordle, CFA of Ionosphere Capital Research released on March 15th a concise and masterful post explaining reality on the Iran war map:

“Seizing Kharg intact achieves multiple goals no other action can match. It cuts revenue as physical fact. It gives the United States control over when and how Iranian oil re-enters global markets—leverage sanctions never delivered. It ends the Strait paradox: Iran has no leverage if its oil is blocked regardless of the Strait. It creates a tangible bargaining asset: return Kharg to a post-regime government as its founding economic base.”

Narratives in Europe and the wide West have sided with our opponents, foreign and domestic. Democrats and mainstream media are rooting for Iran to defeat their hated Trump. In their minds, US troops -just like ICE implementing our immigration laws in our streets before- are not tools of American sovereignty but tools of Trump’s MAGA tyranny.

A piece by a European so-called expert on a European Conservative news site explained today that in order to end the current conflict started by a despotic Trump, “a possible diplomatic solution could be found in an international agreement that combines security, verification, and benefits for all parties, with the following stipulations: a) strict limits on Iran's nuclear program; (b) ongoing inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); progressive lifting of sanctions on Iran if commitments are fulfilled; and (c) declaring the Middle East a nuclear-weapon-free zone. All this, under the umbrella of the United Nations and with the singularity that the three belligerent parties can declare their victory in this war.”

Yes, read it again: international agreement, benefits for all parties, strict limits in Iran’s nuclear program, IAEA inspections, lifting of sanctions and public declaration of a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East. All under the glorious blessing of the UN.

One can only rhetorically ask where has this expert -all of them- been for the last 20 years…

Perhaps in the same luxury resort where Democrat politicians, Eurocrat leaders, mainstream media and antisemitic Conservatives have been vacationing for the last years.

He talks of a place where agreements can be reached with those -the Ayatollahs- bent on exterminating us (him too, though he doesn’t seem to know it); where a United Nations hijacked by the enemies of the West can still be trusted; where sanctions and declarations backed by empty words still hold water; where “victory” can be shared with all; and where Donald Trump is always the reason of all evil.

Someone said long ago that Americans are from Mars, while Europeans are from Venus.

The EU experts sound exactly like the US Marxist ones. And very similar to the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

It’s time to accept reality and seriously, irreversibly end NATO.

Our Alliance with Europe is already dead.