ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
7h

Kharg is within range of almost any Iranian weapon, from artillery to rockets. Holding it would be hell for any US troops on it and unnecessary: the US Navy can simply stop and seize tankers leaving the Persian Gulf, allowing one Iranian cargo out for every 4 others.

Has the same effect as holding Kharg Island without risking troops.

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