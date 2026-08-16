My neighbor is a wonderful man.

A Veteran.

An American Patriot.

The kind of person who would stop whatever he is doing to help somebody in need.

Recently, we were talking when he shared something that genuinely puzzled him.

Across from his house sits a beautiful farm.

A large property.

A handsome home.

Several enormous barns.

Horses.

Fields stretching into the distance.

The sort of place many Americans dream of owning.

The owner, according to my neighbor, is a committed Socialist.

Not someone who occasionally votes for a Democrat.

Not someone who likes a particular government program.

A Socialist.

He reportedly believes Socialism is the inevitable future of America.

My neighbor looked at me.

I looked at him.

We were equally confused.

Because there appears to be a missing chapter in the movie.

The people promoting Socialism always seem eager to discuss the utopia.

They are much less enthusiastic about discussing the ownership question.

Who owns the farm?

Who owns the land?

Who owns the barns?

Who owns the horses?

Historically, Communist systems answered those questions very clearly.

Not you.

Not me.

Not even the Socialist neighbor.

Communism was built upon the abolition of private ownership of the means of production.

Land.

Factories.

Resources.

Large farms.

Collective ownership sounds wonderful until someone explains who is doing the collecting.

The 20th century provided plenty of examples.

They all ended the same.

In the Soviet Union, millions of farmers and landowners found themselves dispossessed during collectivization campaigns.

Many were deported.

Many starved.

Millions were killed.

The farm remained.

The farmer did not.

Yet somehow, generations later, Socialism has made a remarkable comeback.

Recent polling suggests many younger Americans view Socialism favorably.

Some even express positive views of Marxism itself.

I sometimes wonder whether they know how these stories ended.

Because history is filled with people who supported revolutions right up until the moment the revolution arrived at their own front door.

The contradiction fascinates me.

A man who owns hundreds of acres may support Socialism.

A millionaire may advocate wealth redistribution.

A celebrity with multiple homes may denounce private property.

Human beings are wonderfully capable of believing that policies should apply to everyone except themselves.

Perhaps my neighbor’s neighbor has discovered a new form of Socialism.

One where everybody else’s property becomes collective while his horses remain private.

If so, I suspect he won’t be alone.

After all, every generation seems convinced it has finally discovered the version of Socialism that will work.

History, unfortunately, remains stubborn and unconvinced.

Not bad for a conversation across a fence line—wouldn’t you agree?

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