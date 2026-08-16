ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
31m

It's mind boggling.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
1h

Utopian theory always ends in totalitarian control. The social harmony that these people claim to be pursuing is only achievable when rugged individualism is sacrificed to the collective consciousness and individual identities are suppressed or totally lost. In a socialist/communist collective, hive minds are coordinated as the members work as extensions of a central intelligence. The worker is lulled into believing they will someday be perfected as they strive to become a member of the central intelligence. Like the disease of anorexia, you must deny yourself of all that empowers you to achieve the highest level of happiness. Socialism is a death cult.

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